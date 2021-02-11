PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners met with EMA Director Ed Bohn during their Monday meeting here to discuss progress on turning a new county facility into a state-certified firefighter training center.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News this week with the minutes of meetings held Monday and on Feb. 3.
Bohn noted that his office is working with a Fort Wayne engineering firm on proper certification for the county training facility near the county fairgrounds in Paulding. The facility is located just north of the Black Swamp Nature Center, 753 Fairground Drive.
Acquired through a state grant in 2018, the facility was built and made operational for firefighting training in 2019. But it has not yet received the necessary certification for training new firefighters, according to Bohn.
This will be received with the aforementioned certification process, which he expects to be completed in the coming months. This will allow training courses through Vantage Career Center.
He told The Crescent-News Wednesday that the certification process is being completed now “so we can be ready once this pandemic is over with and we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”
So far, the facility has been used by 13-15 area fire departments — including all eight in Paulding County — for simulated firefighting, according to Bohn.
“Anybody that wants to use it is welcome,” he said during an interview.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding with the Paulding County Senior Center and Paulding County Veterans Service Commission to provide transportation services for veterans.
• approved three resolutions amending 2021 appropriations to reflect an additional $1,526.96 in expenditures.
• rescinded a resolution authorizing the vice president of the county commissioners board as official representative for the CDBG-CV program year 2020 grant, and replacing it with a similar resolution.
• approved a resolution selecting the Paulding Progress and The West Bend News as newspapers of general circulation for purposes of legal advertisements.
• learned from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard that two properties in Scott discussed in a previous meeting are in bankruptcy with foreclosure expected to take six to nine months to complete. This comes after Stan Pratt, a Scott Village Council member, had asked commissioners previously if the county’s land bank could be used to acquire properties with dilapidated buildings.
• authorized Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey permission to seek bids for the replacement of bridges on County Road 133 and Township Road 144.
• met in executive session with Ken Amstutz, Karen Saxton and Matt Stoller to discuss the sale of property.
• approved a resolution designating Don Foltz of Foltz Insurance Agency, Paulding, as the county’s loss control coordinator. His compensation will be $5,000 for the 2021-22 program year.
• planned to open bids for the sale of 0.45 acre of county-owned land between Elm and Walnut streets. No bids were received.
• discussed the county’s ditch assessment tracking process with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel and Amy Kauser.
