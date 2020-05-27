PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed the possibility of a court therapy dog during one of their recent meetings here.
The commissioners office released notes Friday of four meetings held in the past three weeks.
During their May 13 meeting, commissioners met with Paulding County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp and Elizabeth Zartman, court administrator, to discuss the possibility of adding a therapy dog.
According to information provided by commissioners, Wehrkamp "plans to use the therapy dog to help with children that have been victims of neglect and abuse. The dog would also be with the child during in-camera interviews that the judge performs, testifying in the courtroom and youth assessments."
Wehrkamp indicated that such situations are "very terrifying and intimidating" to children, so the dog's purpose would be to help calm them and make them more willing to open up. The dog also could be used for any age victim, according to commissioners.
The judge is hoping to locate grant dollars for the project, but hasn't made a final decision to proceed as he would like to consider the financial aspect.
Commissioners noted that they support the idea.
At their May 18 meeting, commissioners met with Tim Copsey, county economic development director, to discuss the business situation.
Copsey informed them that he has been communicating with county businesses to offer services or help where needed.
He also noted that he is helping the juvenile court secure a location for a youth assessment center.
And Copsey explained that his office is working with businesses — such as JBEZ Coffee Shop in Paulding, Country Times Market in Antwerp, Mansfield Welding Service in Oakwood and North American Stamping Group in Paulding — who are "moving forward" on plans.
At commissioners' May 13 meeting, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers presented figures for the county jail.
He reported that 62 inmates — 43 male and 19 female — served 770 days in the jail during April with an average of 25.6 per day. Some 2,229 meals were served, according to Landers.
Inmate visits are by appointment only due to the coronavirus situation, he added.
Landers also told commissioners during their May 13 meeting that the county's new dog warden, David Bash, is doing a "wonderful" job, and there were no dogs in the kennels.
During their May 11 meeting, commissioners hosted the second public hearing on the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program administered by the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
The program provides needed home improvements to households eligible under certain income guidelines. Commissioners emphasized that the program is "not a home remodeling program, as only health and safety issues can be addressed."
Eighty-five percent of the investment is forgiven during a five-year period, according to commissioners while 15% will be "recaptured at time of property sale, transfer of ownership or when owner vacates the property."
Persons with questions should call Liz Keel at MVPO (419-784-3882).
During other recent meetings, commissioners:
• approved a 33-month contract with Energy Harbor (formerly FirstEnergy Solutions) to supply power for electric aggregation programs in Latty and Payne. Participating customers receive a discount on their electricity bills. The rate is $.0438 per kiloWatt hour. A request for proposals was sent to seven suppliers.
• participated in a teleconference with Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley and Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel to discuss the reopening of Ohio and concerns of local businesses during the coronavirus remediation period.
• adopted a resolution authorizing a contract with Solid Ground LLC to repair landscape beds at the county courthouse, damaged during construction there.
• approved the renewal of a contract with Malwarebytes.com for county office computer security.
• adopted the Maumee Valley South CHIP Consortium agreement with the city of Defiance.
