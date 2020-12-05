PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed a legal document for a proposed solar panel project during a recent meeting.
The commissioners office presented The Crescent-News with the minutes of four recent meetings, including one on Nov. 30 when the aforementioned project was discussed.
Amy Kurt, Alexandra Stano and Elisheva Mittelman of the firm EDP Renewables (EDPR) — developers of wind farms and solar fields — discussed the proposed Timber Road Solar Park on about 275 acres near Payne (east of Ohio 49 and north of County Road 94). Approximately 150 solar panels are proposed with construction beginning in 2022.
They reported that trustees in Harrison Township — where the project will be located — have been notified. A meeting is planned later with trustees, according to EDPR officials. They are seeking a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with trustees and commissioners.
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard will review the MOU before approval is given.
According to commissioners’ meeting minutes, “Paulding County’s taxing district will be receiving around $450,000 through the pilot program from the solar farm. ... EDPR stated they appreciate the county’s business, and they are looking forward to working with Paulding County on the first EDPR solar project in Ohio.”
EDPR officials claim the solar farm will create 150 jobs when the field is being constructed.
Solar farms typically utilize government tax credits.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed the maintenance of the upper end of Eagle Creek-Wilson Ditch with Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey. The ditch — petitioned for improvement some 14 years ago but not placed on county maintenance — will be added to county maintenance. Legislation allowing this already is in place, according to the commissioners’ minutes.
• approved an agreement between the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the village of Haviland for police services.
• met with Dan Howell of the county fair board. He indicated that final work on improving the fairgrounds grandstand was imminent. Howell expressed appreciation for help from the county engineer’s office on various projects.
• discussed the temporary suspension of jury trials with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman. She told commissioners she is in agreement “with the Ohio attorney general’s opinion that courts may suspend jury trials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” commissioners’ minutes stated. She has suspended two jury trials.
• approved a resolution approving the expenditure of $3,500 to clean the county courthouse.
• passed separate resolutions approving a supplemental appropriation of $92,185.50 for infrastructure projects and $72,371.37 in the coronavirus relief fund.
• approved a resolution authorizing a two-year contract with Solid Ground, LLC, Paulding, for mowing, ground maintenance and snow removal at various county lots. The cost is $1,986.14 per month.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. He presented a proposed agreement setting state accreditation for the county’s new EMA training facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.