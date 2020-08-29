PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here discussed the possibility of a solar energy option for county facilities during a recent meeting.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with journal entries Thursday from two recent meetings.
Commissioners met with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy and John Leutz of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) to discuss the CCAO’s solar energy program. The program “monitors market changes and identifies opportunities for counties to control and reduce energy cost,” according to commissioners.
Commissioners have the option of signing a power purchase agreement to include county government facilities in the program for a specified period. Palmer recommends that county governments consider committing 20-25% of their electrical load on power produced by a solar array.
The county would need to sign a letter of intent to participate in the program.
Palmer provided Paulding County commissioners with a letter of intent. They plan to have the document reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office for review and approval.
Commissioners also approved two resolutions concerning COVID-19 funding received through the federal CARES Relief Act.
The first increases the appropriation for the new 290 fund for CARES money.
Among the changes are an increase from $35,000 to $105,000 in the fund’s revenue line item and an increase from $25,434 to $47,500 in the expense line item.
The money will be used by the county’s health department for contact tracing. The method helps determine the contact people infected with coronavirus have had with other individuals and where.
The second resolution creates a COVID-19 supplemental fund with $30,000.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed policies for reopening the Paulding Senior Center on Sept. 21 with Marsha Yeutter, the center’s director. She plans to send a newsletter to seniors detailing the guidelines.
• opened bids on 2020 road paving. Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, provided the lowest of two bids at $832,508.05. The other bidder was The Shelly Company, Findlay, $900,796.32.
• met with plumber Kevin Hanenkratt of Paulding who provided a cost estimate to install touchless fixtures in county public restrooms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
• passed a resolution supplementing the county gas tax/contract projects with $160,000.
• approved an annual resolution reflecting estimated property tax receipts in 2021 from existing levies. These reflect amounts determined by the county budget commission.
• passed a resolution amending the 2020 county budget by appropriating $37,000 in the county jail maintenance and operation fund.
• approved a resolution amending the 2020 budget by appropriating $25,000 in the Help America Vote Act grant fund.
