PAULDING — With Defiance County commissioners considering increases to county-owned sewer systems, Paulding County commissioners are discussing related changes for jointly operated infrastructure.
The two counties utilize public-owned sewer treatment lagoon on Ohio 111 — just north of the Defiance-Paulding County line — that serves residents and businesses in southern Defiance County and northern Paulding County.
Commissioners from both counties discussed the matter during a recent session, according to Paulding County commissioners’ meeting minutes.
Sharing findings made earlier this year by the Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) — a nonprofit agency — maintenance spending increases were recommended for Paulding County.
RCAP is advising Paulding County to set aside $25,000 annually for treatment costs at the lagoon. A service agreement between the two counties should increase Paulding County’s allocation be increase for pump station rounds from $13,000 to $19,000.
According to RCAP, Paulding County should be informed that work is needed on two pump stations in the Auglaize River Sewer District (ARSD) and rate adjustments as there have been no change since 2012.
The meeting minutes noted that Paulding County commissioners will review Defiance County’s sewer rate analysis and “look into the ARSD budget.”
In another session, commissioners entertained a question from Jim Sponseller and Ron Deatrick about who is responsible for repairing ARSD grinder pumps.
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, who attended the meeting, plans to provide answers in the near future.
In another matter, commissioners met with Kim Lammers, mobility manager with Maumee Valley Planning Organization and Paulding Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter about the possibility of creating a coordinated transportation plan for Paulding County.
Lammers proposed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with commissioners concerning coordination of public transit. She indicated that the MOU would allow different agencies to coordinate transportation services.
A proposed transportation plan would be submitted to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with approval providing an opportunity for grant money through the state.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman who introduced herself to new Commissioner Michael Weible.
• approved 12 separate resolutions modifying, amending or supplementing the county’s 2021 budget. The largest changes were $223,444 for health insurance premiums and $182,533.26 for infrastructure projects/expenses.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director who introduced himself to Weible and informed commissioners that his agency’s 2022 and 2023 budgets will need to be increased to reflect additional emergency management performance grant funds through the state. He expects normal funding, or a decrease, in 2024 from this source.
• received the monthly county investment report. Investments totaled $25.4 million as of Sept. 30, with $7,001 earned in interest in September and 115,202 for the year. Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher reported that sales tax receipts totaled $235,822 for October, up 12% over the same period of 2020.
• met with economic development board members Don Oberlin and Jeff Mumma. They praised the work of the county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, and informed commissioners that the revolving loan program should be operating soon.
• received Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister’s report. She noted 3,828 traffic cases as of Oct. 27, compared to 3,023 in the same period of 2020. Criminal cases stayed the same at 478 while civil cases were up from 260 in 2020 to 379 in 2021.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for updates on county buildings and equipment.
• received a request from park board members for the purchase of a zero-turn lawn mower, and thanked them for their dedication and work.
• passed a resolution renewing an agreement with the Lucas County auditor’s office for autopsies at $1,450 each.
• met in executive session to discuss “matters required to be kept confidential.”
• passed a resolution adopting the county’s 2022 holiday schedule.
• hosted the county’s regular audit committee meeting. Among the topics, Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein said temperature testing still will be required for those entering the county courthouse in Paulding.
• discussed the possibility of a comprehensive infrastructure improvement analysis with John Ferragonio of ABM Industries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.