PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners were updated on senior center issues during a recent meeting.
Marsha Yeutter, senior center director, informed commissioners of a company that delivers meals in Toledo that receives funding from Area Office on Aging. They contracted with Paramount Elite to cover counties outside of Lucas County. They don’t have any food programs. They want to subcontract with Paulding County Senior Center. Consumers could order up to 14 meals a week (two meals per day).
Yeutter noted that the senior center staff provides five hot meals and nine frozen meals to seniors currently. Paramount will do all the billing and requires that the consumer do therapeutic diets. Area Office on Aging reimburses at $6.77 and this program is $6. There will be a contract forthcoming to sign for approval. The commissioners agreed that they are in support of this program.
Commissioners then met with Kevin Hanenkratt, who brought the commissioners up to speed with the wet floor in Judge Suzanne Rister’s chambers and how to correct the problem. He also met with Vincent Cantu last week regarding repairs and improvements at the children’s home. He noted that collectively it’s quite a lot of stuff.
Also commissioners:
• met with Troy Womack, who will begin his employment as the new assistant information technologist.
• went into executive session to discuss legal matters.
• met with state auditors for the 2018 post-audit/exit conference for the county.
• approved a change order for the village of Melrose and Paulding street reconstruction project for an increase of $45,606.60.
• approved Michael Kirkendall for an unexpired term and reappointed Bruce Showalter to the facilities governing board of WORTH for three years.
