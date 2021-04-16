PAULDING — Paulding County's senior center hopes to open within the next couple months and county voters may be facing a health department renewal levy in November.
Those were the highlights gleaned from two recent county commissioner meetings, the minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News on Thursday.
The county's senior center director, Marsha Yeutter, told commissioners during a recent meeting that she hopes the facility in Paulding could reopen "around mid-May/early June," according to the minutes.
But she and other area senior services official are awaiting guidance from the Area Office on Aging.
The minutes noted that "before the senior center's reopening she (Yeutter) will be having a staff in-service to go over health/safety procedures and protocols with her employees."
Too, Yeutter informed commissioners she plans to hold a senior health fair day at the OSU Extension Office hall on a future date and noted that a food distribution will be held at the county fairgrounds in Paulding on April 28.
In another matter, commissioners approved a resolution declaring the need to place a 0.5-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for the county health department on the Nov. 2 ballot.
If renewed, the levy would run from 2022-32, according to the resolution.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. Among the topics was the possibility of a security camera on the U.S. 127 railroad crossing to observe blockages. This matter also was discussed in a separate meeting with Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey. Bohn also noted that he has obtained a functioning bus from Metals Recycling Technology, Van Wert, for safety and extrication training among the county's fire and EMS departments.
• approved a resolution authorizing application and acceptance of a state water pollution control loan fund grant on behalf of the county health department. This will be used to help repair and replace home sewage treatment systems.
• passed a resolution awarding a contract totaling $276,596.90 with Ward Construction, Leipsic, for this year's chip/seal program. Road pavement life is extended with this method by pouring crushed stone atop a layer of liquid asphalt.
• approved a resolution awarding a contract totaling $529,165.39 to Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, for county bridge projects this year.
• discussed funding options for Grover Hill's upcoming wastewater treatment plant upgrade.
• approved a resolution amending the 2021 county budget to reflect an additional $145,000 in appropriations in the WPCLF grant fund. Two other resolutions for unrelated appropriations of $1,334.45 also were approved.
• passed a resolution authorizing a three-year agreement with the County Risk Sharing Authority Inc. for liability insurance.
