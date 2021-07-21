PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed a proposal during a recent meeting to support recycling efforts.
Paulding County Waste Management Education and Awareness (WMEA) Director Shannon Ruschel informed commissioners that — due to liability concerns — the Boy Scouts and 4-H will no longer help with her agency's recycling.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, Ruschel "stated that she is saddened that the WMEA program can no longer support these local groups and use their services to help with the recycling pickup program. Ms. Ruschel also stated that these local groups have done an amazing job, but she understands that the county must follow legal guidelines."
Ruschel informed commissioners that WiltonKeck Recycling & Shredding, Bryan, has offered a proposal for Saturday recycling trailers for Antwerp, Grover Hill, Paulding and Payne. She planned to send the proposal Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard for approval.
In another matter, commissioners met with Jerry Overmier and Ray Closson of Beilharz Architects Inc., Defiance, as well as Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers and the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser, to discuss the county courthouse window replacement project.
Closson presented information based on a drone that was used to gather data on the windows.
Commissioners walked through the courthouse with Overmier, Closson and Yenser to view the windows.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution stating that commissioners signed a service contract/agreement with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for this year's paving project funded at least partially with Ohio Public Works Commission money.
• passed a resolution creating revenue line items for five different funds (felony delinquency care and custody, HB 153 training, JDAI grant, RECLAIM grant and RECLAIM detention) in the county budget.
• received Landers' monthly Paulding County Jail report for June. He reported that 60 inmates (49 male, 11 female) served 782 days in the jail with an average stay of 13 days. Some 2,137 meals were served to inmates in June.
• approved separate resolutions amending the 2021 county budget by transferring $20,000 from health department salaries to expenses and $1,293 from PHEP expenses to PHEP salaries.
• received an update on county maintenance operations from Yenser.
