PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed recent storm damage with the county's EMA director during a recent meeting and also a siren warning issue in Broughton.
EMA Director Ed Bohn noted that the storm which passed through Paulding County on March 31 produced wind guests exceeding 65 miles per hour, resulting in damage in the western and northern areas of the county, but no injuries.
The National Weather Service (NWS) also investigated more significant damage east of Antwerp. Although commissioners' meeting minutes concerning their discussion with Bohn did not mention a tornado touchdown in that area, NWS determined that an EF0 tornado was responsible. (Such a tornado has winds less than 85 miles per hour.)
Another issue with the storm, Bohn indicated, was with warning sirens as some are not functioning. These could cost $10,000-$13,000 for villages and $20-$24,000 for those covering a two-mile radius.
He is hopeful that this could be covered with grant funds as the cost is prohibitive for villages and townships, according to Bohn.
He also noted a number of alerts that are available for storm warnings, including NIXLE.
Broughton Mayor Donna Greear met with commissioners to discuss the village's storm warning siren which isn't working. Bohn provided her with contact information for a company that can check out the siren to determine what needs to be done.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution concerning the proposed Lower Big Run Ditch project. A public hearing on the matter was scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 10 in the county commissioners office, 451 McDonald Pike, Paulding.
• discussed the possibility of a solar program project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture with Dyan Worden of Midstates Energy Solutions. Loan financing and grant money is available to farmers and rural small businesses.
• received an update from Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister. Through March 29, she reported 375 traffic cases so far this year compared to 713 in the same period last year as well as 69 criminal cases compared to 102 in 2023. The civil case total in the same period this year was 83, up from 78 in 2023.
• passed separate resolutions amending, modifying or supplementing the county's 2023 budget by $5,400.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• discussed the county's cash rent agreement for the Eaton Farm with Matt and Mark Miller.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss legal matters.
