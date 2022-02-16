PAULDING — Railroad crossing blockages were a topic of discussion during a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey informed commissioners that he checked with a number of entities and elected officials about the Norfolk Southern Railroad blockages, including the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Rail Commission, 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel and U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta's office. He was told to contact the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which McGarvey did.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, he was advised to visit the FRA website to report blockages as they occur.
The minutes noted that the FRA "will use the information collected to gain a more complete picture of where, when and how long such obstructions occur at the nation’s approximately 130,000 public grade crossings, and what impacts results from this."
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that during January the jail housed 58 inmates (46 males and 12 females) with an average stay of 9.6 days per person. Some 1,580 meals were served in the jail during the month. Landers also noted that he received word from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services that Paulding County's 911 service is in "full compliance" with public safety answering points rules.
• met with Paulding County Coroner, Dr. Joseph Kuhn, and discussed the purchase of forensic filer software for his office. Kuhn noted the purported benefits, such as "improved accuracy and quality of case data," according to commissioner's meeting minutes. Commissioners Mark Holtsberry and Michael Weible figured this would be a good investment and plan to discuss the matter further with Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein who was unable to attend the meeting.
• passed a resolution appointing Don Foltz as the county's loss control coordinator. He will manager the county's program through the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn to discuss procedures for the upcoming severe weather season.
• discussed various legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• opened bids on the purchase of aggregate stone for 2022. Bidders were Lafarge, $270,000; and Stoneco, Inc., $363,800. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
• approved a resolution entering into a grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for a Nature Works grant. The grant amount is $40,726.
