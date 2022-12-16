PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed another proposed windfarm near Grover Hill during a recent meeting here.
Brad Norden, operations manager for Grover Hill Wind, LLC, and Naz Adum updated commissioners on the progress in receiving approval for the windfarm surrounding Grover Hill in the southeast quadrant of Paulding County.
According to a map of the proposed project area, 23 wind turbines are proposed. Four are located southeast of Grover Hill; the remainder are northwest and southwest of the town.
A public hearing was held on one aspect of the project — a transmission line — last week while a final decision on approving the development rests with the Ohio Power Siting Board in Columbus. However, Norden informed The Crescent-News Thursday that the siting board gave partial approval Thursday.
"The OPSB approved the certificate for the wind farm which is great news," he stated. "Obviously we need the GH T-line certificate yet to complete the process, but a big step has been completed."
The power siting board is composed of elected and state officials, and decides on permits for wind and solar projects, among others.
Also on hand for the discussions were Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and Lisa McClure.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing office clerks Heather Barnhouse and Tera Shull to provide approval signatures for certain documents.
• approved a resolution allowing Shannon Ruschel, Paulding County Waste Management and Education Awareness director, to provide approval signature for certain documents.
• passed two resolutions mending and modifying the 2022 county budget with appropriations totaling $226,086.63.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for an update.
• received an update from Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey.
• hosted the Defiance-Paulding County Job and Family Services meeting.
