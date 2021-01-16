PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed the possibility of turning county-owned farmland into conservation reserve ground during a recent meeting.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Friday for their Monday session in which Christina Kuchle of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Jackson Martini of Pheasants Forever were on hand to discuss the matter.
Kuchle’s suggestion is that commissioners enroll parts of county-owned farmland on Road 192 — known as “Eaton Farm” ground — into the conservation reserve enhancement program through the U.S. States Department of Agriculture. The program pays landowners for converting land from crop production to grasslands or wetlands for 15 years.
Commissioners said they would look into the possibility, while Kuchle pledged assistance on the application process if they decide to proceed.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tm Copsey. Among other things, he noted that Don Oberlin has been added as a board member, while Vickie Steele has been hired part-time to assist with the county revolving loan fund program.
• met in executive session with Ken Amstutz to consider the purchase or sale of county property.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Erie Recycling, Antwerp, to take in and load recyclable materials received from Paulding County Waste Management and Education Awareness.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher. She presented the county’s proposed investment policy which commissioners will review before approving. She also noted that county residents can visit her office to receive a statement on their property tax bills or visit the county auditor’s website to access their balance.
• appointed Heather Barnhouse as commissioners’ representative on the Records Retention Commission of Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
