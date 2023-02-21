PAULDING — Paulding County officials are exploring the possibility of placing a renewal levy on the ballot this year for 911 service while projections for the county jail levy are doing better than expected.
During a recent county commissioners meeting, Sheriff Jason Landers discussed the possibility of placing the 911 levy on the November ballot. The deadline to do so is 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The 1.074-mill, five-year 911 levy was last approved by the county’s voters in November 2018 with 72.2% support.
According to commissioners’ meeting minutes, Landers “stressed that he wants to be fiscally responsible and begin looking at projections now.” He also stated that “he is looking at options from a standard renewal or replacement.”
A replacement levy would allow the county to collect on updated property valuation rates.
“We won’t change the millage,” Landers told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday, adding that “we’re just looking at ... Do we need a replacement or renewal?”
As for the county’s 1.35-mill, five-year levy to operate the Paulding County Jail, Landers informed the C-N that it is doing well. Before county voters passed it in November 2021 with 71.7% support, he had indicated that officials likely would spend carry-over dollars (deficit spend) in 2023 and would need a levy increase when it returned to the ballot in 2026.
That was his position still on Monday, though he said projections for the levy were doing a little better now. A new windfarm planned in Paulding County may be helping that scenario, he indicated.
“It’s doing pretty good, probably better than I anticipated,” he said of the levy and jail finances.. “... I still think we’ll need an increase in the next renewal.”
Officials still are planning to dip into the jail carry-over in the meantime, he noted.
In another matter, Landers delivered his regular monthly jail report, noting that the facility housed 61 inmates — 48 male and 13 female — during January. They served 766 days total in the facility.
Some 2,031 meals were served to inmates last month.
On another front, commissioners met with Guy Dasher of the Flat Rock Creek Festival organization to discuss this year’s events scheduled for Sept. 15-17 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds in Paulding.
According to commissioners’ meeting notes, Dasher noted that organizers are in need of volunteers and “would appreciate any help in promoting this great event for our county.”
Interested volunteers and vendors can contact him at guydasher@gmail.com.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution amending the 2023 county budget with $155,500 in appropriations.
• met with Bill Edwards, county health commissioner, and Brandi Schrader, new director of environmental health/deputy health commissioner.
• received a legal update from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• met in executive session with county board of elections members to discuss personnel.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
