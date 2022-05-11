PAULDING —The opening of the remodeled McDonald Pike office building here and the start of a solar project in Payne were topics of discussion during a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting.
Commissioners met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss "payment in lieu of taxes" (PILOT) options for the new Timber Road Solar Park being built in Payne.
The project does not meet the required Ohio "labor threshold" to qualify for the PILOT program, according to commissioners' meeting minutes. However, another option available from the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority permits a compensation agreement that will allow local political subdivisions to receive funds from the park's developers.
This was agreed upon by Harrison Township trustees as well as the Wayne Trace Local Schools District, according to commissioners' meeting minutes. The payments to Paulding County, Harrison Township, Wayne Trace and other entities will exceed more than $13 million in the first 30 years of the solar park, the minutes noted.
During the same meeting, the county audit committee convened its quarterly meeting.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein noted that the remodeled office building at 451 McDonald Pike in Paulding (formerly the Fritz House) has opened. The building was acquired through a property exchange with Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
The county's Developmental Disabilities and soil/water offices already have moved in with the title department and EMA office expected to follow by the end of May.
Also discussed during the audit committee meeting was the county juvenile court's success in receiving a grant through the Ohio Department of Youth Services to hire a full-time school engagement coordinator. This position will be employed through the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.
Other audit committee topics: five broadband expansion projects are moving along in Auglaize, Carryall, Crane and Washington townships utilizing American Rescue Plant Act dollars (with a sixth possibly on the way); county sales tax receipts are down from last year, but tracking with 2020 numbers; Commissioner Mark Holtsberry has been asked to interview Paulding County veterans for a proceeding that will be recorded in the Library of Congress; and a comprehensive scanning project continues in the county recorder's office, allowing records to be available online.
Commissioners also opened bids on a project to replace windows on the county courthouse in downtown Paulding.
Base bids were received from The Wilson Group, Kansas City, Mo., $1,124,420; and General Restoration Corp., Columbus, $1,745,000. The two firms also offered three alternative bids.
The estimate provided by the project architect, Beilharz Architects, Inc., Defiance, was $1,125,000.
Commissioners planned to study the bid specifications before making a decision on a contract.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister. She reported that traffic cases this year totaled 1,032 through April 27 compared to 1,442 in the same time last year. Criminal cases also were down in that period, going from 188 to 128 while civil cases dropped from 168 to 112.
• opened bids on the county's 2022 chip/seal program. Bids were received from Ward Construction Company, Leipsic, $663,225.97; Henry W. Bergman, Inc., Genoa, $663,415.15; and Allied Construction, LLC, Chillicothe, $701,514.97.
