PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently met with Carryall Township trustees to discuss programs that might be of benefit in a proposed solar project there.
Trustees Joe Barker, Ben Kauser and Nathan Zuber were on hand to discuss the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) and Ohio Air Quality Development Authority programs.
These two programs could financially benefit Carryall Township — located in and around Antwerp — in relation to the proposed construction of a solar field along Ohio 49 in Paulding and Defiance counties. A developer's plans for the project have not been approved yet by the Ohio Power Siting Board in Columbus.
Barker informed commissioners that trustees are looking into what the best option for their township will be for the solar project if it comes to fruition.
He expressed the township's biggest concern: making sure its 44.4 miles of roadway are properly maintained and safe. Like townships everywhere, trustees must ensure proper funding for such an effort.
Commissioners also met with Kim Priestap, regional director for the Ohio Attorney General's Office to receive a general update.
She touched on grants through the office, such as those for school safety and law enforcement technology, as well as the statewide opioid settlement and a stance against California Proposition 12, the subject of controversy because it bans the sale of hogs in that state based on certain standards.
The measure is opposed by the National Pork Producers Council and has been the subject of a constitutional question before the U.S. Supreme Curt because of its impact on interstate commerce. The council has filed a lawsuit arguing that the law burdens producers when most of the nation's pork is not consumed in California.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn who reviewed a meeting held March 21 to discuss the 2024 total solar eclipse that is expected to bring many visitors to local counties. Another meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 17 at the county's emergency operators conference room in the McDonald Pike Office building.
• passed a resolution amending the 2023 county budget with another $3,607 in appropriations.
• opened bids on financing of a $25,000 community improvement corporation note. Interest rate quotes were received from The Union Bank Company, 5.91%; Premier Bank, 6%; and Antwerp Exchange Bank, 6.07%. The Union Bank quote was accepted by commissioners.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Ryan Nelson of RedTree Investment Group for an update on the county's investment portfolio.
• discussed the county's health care plan directive with James Bailey of Brown & Brown, LLC, and commissioners' humane resources manager, Tera Shull.
• approved a resolution awarding contracts for all bidders for the purchase of aggregate stone.
• passed a resolution authorizing a $62,636.38 subgrant agreement with Harrison Township for American Rescue Plan Act money that will be spent on fiber optic expansion.
• met with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel for an update.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
