PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here discussed funding from a national drug lawsuit settlement that will benefit local governments.
Prosecutor Joe Burkard discussed the “OneOhio agreement” concerning a national settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen), and Johnson & Johnson, a drug manufacturer.
Johnson and Johnson announced participation in a $26 billion settlement earlier this year in which it would provide as much as $5 billion. This recognizes the company’s involvement in the so-called “opioid crisis” related to the addiction of many Americans to prescription painkiller medication.
According to commissioners’ meeting minutes, “Burkard informed that action will need to be taken by the county, townships and villages rather quickly to register for the funding.”
He will provide commissioners with a draft letter to provide to the county’s local governments to request funds.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed 12 separate resolutions approving changes to the 2021 budget totaling $186,311.23. The largest ($120,228.18) is for infrastructure projects and expenses.
• approved a resolution creating a line item in the 2021 budget for Paulding County Juvenile Court special projects with $600.
• met with Recorder Carol Temple, Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter, OSU Extension Office officials, Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman to discuss their proposed 2022 budgets.
• discussed the county courthouse window project with Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects, Inc., Defiance.
• met with the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for an update. He noted that a lighting project in the county child support agency building has been completed while the steps project at the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding have been completed.
• approved the appointment of Commissioner Michael Weible to serve as their representative on Maumee Valley Planning Organization’s executive council.
• passed a resolution signing a contract agreement with Heyne Construction, Inc., Minster, for renovations to the former Fritz House building.
