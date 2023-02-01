PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed a new senior housing possibility in Paulding during a recent meeting here.
Commissioners also received Paulding Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister's annual report for 2022 (see below).
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, Paulding County Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter was on hand to discuss a memorandum of understanding (MOU) among Stock Development Company, LLC; Paulding Senior Housing, LP; and the senior center.
The topic was Stock Development's proposal to construct 36 senior housing units in the 300 block of West Gasser Road in Paulding.
The minutes noted that the "project is to be developed, constructed and managed by Stock Development Company, LLC or other entity approved by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency."
According to Yeutter, the senior center "will be a provider of comprehensive social services, including services directly benefiting the senior population" in Paulding County. She observed that her agency already is providing such services to seniors.
The aforementioned MOU is required for the project to move forward.
Moving to another matter, commissioners received Judge Rister's annual report.
Among the highlights:
• 2,964 traffic cases were filed in 2022.
• 394 criminal cases were filed in 2022.
• the court distributed $219,076.13 to creditors in civil cases.
• 13 persons were placed on the court's electronic house arrest program.
• 16 persons were placed on the SCRAM alcohol monitoring program which determines whether a defendant has been consuming alcohol after having received a court order prohibiting such behavior.
• the court collected $955,503.70 in receipts from all cases in 2022.
• defendants provided community service work as a sanction and contributed funds toward particular causes — such as D.A.R.E., the county dog warden and the senior center's home delivery meal program — as a "buyout" option. This allows them to direct "buyout" funds to such causes.
• the court has nine employees, with eight full-time and one part-time.
Moving to other matters, commissioners formally approved the appointment of Lisa McClure as the third commission, replacing Roy Klopfenstein who was elected to a two-year term in the Ohio General Assembly.
McClure's appointment was made public in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, commissioners approved a resolution making the following commissioner appointments to boards and commissions:
• Commissioner McClure — community corrections planning board, EMA advisory board, Homeland Security, local emergency planning committee and revolving loan fund board.
• Commissioner Mike Weible — courthouse heritage fund, District 5 integrating committee, Four County Solid Waste (WMEA), historical society, county land bank MVPO Executive Council and county vision board.
• Mark Holtsberry — Family and Children First Council, county land bank, NOCAC board, Area Office on Aging, OPWC Issue II committee, records commission and senior center steering committee.
All commissioners will serve on the county fair board and OSU Extension Center advisory committee.
Commissioners also met with Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) who oversaw a required first public hearing on community development block grants (CDBG) available to local governments.
In addition to the county's regular CDBG grant awarded every two years — 2024 is the year for Paulding County — Panas made mention of such grants as neighborhood revitalization, critical infrastructure, flex (formerly target of opportunity) and several related to economic development (residential public infrastructure, a loan program, public infrastructure grants and a revolving loan fund).
According to Panas, CDBG projects must take place in areas with "at least 51% low- to moderate-income populations."
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. Among other topics, he told commissioners his office is putting together a business advisory council with representatives from the schools, colleges and local businesses to consider workforce issues.
• presented a proclamation to Cathy Ruiz of the Paulding County Family and Children First Council observing National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January.
• passed a resolution amending the 2023 county budget with $8,959 in appropriations.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.