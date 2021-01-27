PAULDING — Investment policy and interest rates were the topic of discussion during a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
County government's investment advisor — Ryan Nelson of RedTree Investment Group — was on hand to discuss those topics with commissioners and Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher during the Jan. 20 session, according to minutes provided Tuesday to The Crescent-News by the commissioners office.
Nelson noted the drop in interest rates in recent years. For example, in 2019 "benchmark interest rates" for two-year treasury notes were at 1.58%, he explained, but this dropped to 0.13% as 2020 ended.
He advised county officials to remain patient and look for opportunities in such things as local bank CDs, municipal bonds and other eligible investments.
He added that federal rates stand at zero "as a result of virus impact on financial markets," while the "yield curve is normal due to a dramatic reduction in short-term rates."
Nelson informed commissioners that he has worked with Wannemacher to update county investment policy. The meeting minutes noted that "permitted investments include local bank products, certificates of deposit, STAR Ohio, U.S. treasury and government agency securities, municipal bonds and commercial paper."
Nelson predicted that interest rates will remain at near zero in the "foreseeable future," and stated that "RedTree is focused on the goals of preservation of principal and ensuring adequate liquidity for cash flow needs, and then a rate of return." He explained "that our investment strategy continues to focus on locking in investments further out the yield curve when opportunities present themselves."
Paulding County's portfolio with RedTree stood at $6,028,888 on Dec. 31 with an average yield of 1.04%. Estimated book value is $10.5 million (local bank accounts, CDs and STAR Ohio) with an average yield of 0.88%.
In other business, commissioners:
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss the purchase or sale of county property.
• approved a resolution allowing Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey to sell a 1998 Ford L8000 series tandem axle dump truck at public auction.
