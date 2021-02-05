PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed the possibility of using the county's land bank to clean up dilapidated properties in one small town during a meeting this week.
Minutes of the commissioners regular session held Monday were provided to The Crescent-News on Thursday.
Scott Village Councilman Stan Pratt asked commissioners if the county's land bank could be used to acquire run-down properties in his town. Split by the border of Paulding and Van Wert counties and located just west of U.S. 127, Scott has less than 300 residents.
The minutes noted that according to Commissioner Tony Klopfenstein, the property in question is in bankruptcy. (One property is residential, while a second may be an adjacent lot, according to the commissioners office.)
After the bankruptcy process is completed, the properties could be foreclosed upon and acquired by the land bank, Klopfenstein indicated.
Commissioners will check into the matter further and contact Pratt thereafter, the minutes noted.
A county land bank is used to acquire properties — generally with blight issues — and attempt to sell them for redevelopment purposes.
In another matter, commissioners approved a resolution entering into a memorandum of understanding with Grover Hill officials concerning grant funding.
The resolution anticipates that Paulding County will receive a $750,000 community development block grant (CDBG) to help improve Grover Hill's wastewater plant and collection system. It also notes that the agreement is approved on condition that the village provide $1.45 million.
However, this amount will be obtained through a variety of other grant sources that will leave the village without any cost on the project due to its poor fiscal condition.
Other grant sources include: $950,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; $500,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission; and $388,750 from the Ohio Water Development Authority.
Maumee Valley Planning Organization's Dennis Miller, whose office will administer the grant funds, said Thursday the $750,000 CDBG grant has not been awarded by the state yet, but he expects word to be received soon.
Commissioners opened four bids from contractors last week and are expected to award a contract once the CDBG grant is secured. The bids are under review by the project engineer, Wessler Engineering.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved two resolutions concerning the designation of a representative for the 2020 CDBG-CV grant program.
• met with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel and others to discuss county benefit plans.
