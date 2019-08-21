PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners discussed a grant application for several downtown Paulding buildings and Emergency Management Agency issues during a recent meeting.
Sandy Kessler and Austin Serna with Maumee Valley Planning Organization presented the Community Development Block Grant (payable year 2019) Target of Opportunity Downtown Buildings Program pre-application for the village of Paulding.
The village is interested in submitting an application for the downtown revitalization program. The Community Improvement Corporation purchased three buildings located at 103 S. Main St., 211 and 215 Perry St. in Paulding that are in need of improvements. The grant requested is $250,000.
Kessler explained that the pre-application will be submitted this morning. Once the state finalizes, there will be a public hearing, then the full application will be submitted. Under the grant program, the county approves and the commissioners are the owners of these projects.
Commissioners also heard from Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Bohn, who informed the commissioners of the active shooter table-top exercise with each school building in the county.
Bohn said officials are getting everyone together to know when and where they are to be in the event of an active shooter.
Bohn also noted that Aug. 30 is the deadline to apply for any projects by the county mitigation grant. The EMA is working on getting a storm shelter for the fairgrounds and tornado sirens with the grant money. Bohn noted the county can’t expect to replace all 18 sirens at once. Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein asked Bohn to make a priority list of the sirens (location and age).
Bohn also reported that there was a meeting with the Paulding County Fireman’s Association about the EMA Training Facility. Some fire chiefs were asking when they can come out and train. Bohn pointed out that he has given the information to all of the chiefs that the facility can be utilized for training.
Bohn also noted that there was a meeting with Rapid Task Force Training in Antwerp. Every EMT will have awareness training advising of what their roll will be if they are not the lead agency. Following that training, the county will select two individuals to get extensive operations training to coordinate efforts to go into the warm zone. Lastly, there is still money left in the Training Facility Fund with an outstanding invoice yet to pay. The commissioners will discuss the remaining balance left in that fund once all of the invoices have been paid.
Also commissioners:
• went into executive session with the county auditor and county treasurer to consider the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the employee, official licensee or regulated individual requests a public hearing.
• appointed Jim Stripe, superintendent of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities, to the Community Corrections Planning Board through Dec. 31, 2020.
• appointed Mark Greenwood as a member on the Paulding County Vision Board.
• met with Engineer Travis McGarvey to discuss the workload in the tax map office. McGarvey also informed commissioners of completed road work projects on roads 107, 94, and 49. He also explained that the Broughton bridge is on the county’s three-year plan. It doesn’t have structural problems, but it is on the three-year plan. County workers did finish a bridge in Harrison Township.
• met with Guy Dasher to discuss Flat Rock Festival. Dasher said there are plans to begin the non-profit status process to make Flat Rock its own organization. Wreaths across America will be at Flat Rock this year. The organization will have some things for veterans and they will have a space. The dates for Flat Rock Creek Festival are Sept. 20-22. Dasher asked the commissioners about property lines at the fairgrounds and the bottom grounds. The commissioners were in agreement that the obstacles need to be leveled off so that there are not cesspools and to re-use the dirt that was there for the following year so that more dirt does not have to be hauled in. The board’s goal is to reduce liability for the county.
