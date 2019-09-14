PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners dealt with EMS and heard about road issues during their recent meeting.
Emergency Management Agency director Ed Bohn noted that more MARCS radios have gone out for bid, meaning 11 more radios for the sheriff’s office.
He noted that they in collaboration with Defiance, Williams and Putnam counties, submitted a grant proposal as a group for six gators. He also noted that a mass casualty trailer, a regional asset, will be housed in Paulding County.
Bohn also is working with the Antwerp EMS for a $5,000 rehabilitation grant. The grant will includ equipment such as cooling chairs, misters, cots, a 10x20 canopy, coolers, 5-gallon water jugs and sporting cooling towels.
Turning to the first-responder facility, Bohn noted that movable walls have been built and the thermo-couplers are being installed. Once those are completed, the center will be available for live fire burning.
Bryan will be using the facility until theirs is rebuilt. A contract has been signed with Vantage for them to use the building for training. Van Wert is also interested in using the facility.
The board also met with engineer Travis McGarvey in regards to roads for the EDPR wind farm. McGarvey said that County Road 52 is being fixed. EDPR’s transportation plan has changed for its towers.
McGarvey noted that there are some things spelled out in the road agreement with the company that if it does not take care of the road repairs, the county can do it and bill them. McGarvey noted that some work the county can do, but some it cannot. Commissioner Tony Zartman said he will follow up with EDPR on the roads that need repaired.
McGarvey informed the commissioners that on County Road 179 Spectrum moved its facilities from the area so that the contractors can come in and work.
He also noted that the Eagle Creek-Wilson Ditch is progressing quite well and will go on maintenance. Once finished, the two will be combined. County Road 103 is open again; the intersection is straight now. County Road 179 from Charloe past the quarry will get asphalt.
McGarvey also advised that he has a county road in Harrison Township, east of Payne that does not connect to anything county related. It is getting paved this year.
Commissioners also went into executive session to discuss security matters.
• entered into an enterprise zone agreement with Mansfield Welding LLC in Oakwood.
• heard from It manager Phillip Jackson about the Paulding County Carnegie Library and its branches possibly using the county’s telephone systems switch.
• heard from economic development director Jerry Zielke that he has been working with Northwest State Community College and Vantage Career Center to convict one of the innovation center rooms to be used as an upscale learning center.
