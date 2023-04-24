PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed economic development strategic planning with the county's top official in that field during one of two recent meetings.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey informed them that his office is developing zoning maps for the county's villages. This is being undertaken with help from the county auditor and treasurer offices.
Too, Copsey reported that his office will host a meeting on May 23 to discuss remaining broadband expansion needs in Paulding County. A survey will ask communities to help assess remaining needs.
Turning to a recent state-funded program to address dilapidated properties, Copsey informed commissioners that his office is formulating a list of run-down residences and businesses that might be targeted for future rounds of state money.
A few other highlights offered by Copsey and his office's manager, Karen Schilt: Career Day was successful with 400 students participating, a teacher bootcamp is set for June 5, the county job fair is scheduled for June 10-18 and discussions continue on a county hotel as well as housing needs.
Additionally, Copsey described discussions about a county zoning inspector as successful. These will continue in the future.
Copsey noted that the Upper Nine indoor gold facility has opened in Antwerp while Grover Hill Community Center will hold a kickoff event from 1-4 p.m. on May 6.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers for his monthly report. He reported that 65 inmates (55 male and 10 female) were housed in Paulding County Jail during March, serving 895 days. The jail served 2,054 meals during February.
• discussed state cybersecurity training for Ohio counties with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn and the county's IT manager, Phillip Jackson.
• hosted the county land bank and board of tax revision meetings.
• approved a resolution authorizing a $25,000 note for the CIC#2 loan. Some $1,498.02 in interest will be due on April 12, 2024.
• passed a resolution awarding the chip/seal road resurfacing contract to Allied Construction, LLC, West Union. The cost is $272,038.22.
• reviewed recent applications for the Paulding County Senior Center director's job with Marsha Yeutter, retiring director.
• discussed legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• approved two resolutions supplementing and amending the 2023 county budget with $96,271.93 in appropriations. The vast majority ($95,733.87) is for the WIC fund for salaries and benefits.
• opened bids on the Railroad Street Reconstruction project in Antwerp. The only bid was received from Ben Kauser Excavating, Antwerp, at $138,721. The engineer's estimate was $138,632.43. Commissioners are involved in the project because it will include grant money administered by Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• hosted a county records commission meeting.
