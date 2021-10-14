PAULDING — A continuing economic development effort in and around Antwerp was one topic handled by Paulding County commissioners during one of their recent meetings here.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey met with commissioners to discuss the marketing of property at the U.S. 24/Ohio 49 interchange at Antwerp’s village limits.
Three separate landowners own property near the interchange while the Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation has contracted with NAI Harmon Group, Toledo, to market the parcels. Two are inside the Antwerp town limits, and one is outside, according to Copsey.
During an interview with The Crescent-News he noted the possibility of marketing the properties as one. However, he said the logistics need tweaking.
“We’re not as market ready as we thought,” he explained. “They (NAI Harmon) are helping us through those steps. We need some (purchase) options and some surveys.”
NAI Harmon Group is the same firm which is working with the City of Defiance to develop the Harmon Business Park along Ohio 281 (Domersville Road) in Defiance. The company has funded construction of a speculation building there which already has a planned tenant.
Copsey also discussed the county land bank with commissioners. He has suggested that local officials provide a list of possible properties for the land bank to acquire.
The bank is an option for acquiring dilapidated properties and making them ready for resale or repurposing.
“We’re just trying to promote it more to the townships and the villages so they know that the program is out there and active,” Copsey. “There were some rumors that the land bank was out of money, and that’s not the case.”
Too, Copsey touched on his office’s efforts to promote businesses and workforce development in the county’s schools.
“I go in and meet with the senior classes, and junior classes the second time around and just make a presentation on what economic development is and why I am there, and help represent all the businesses,” he said.
In other matters, commissioners:
• met with Kent Purk of Beilharz Architects, Defiance, to discuss final plans for renovations to the former Fritz House building at 451 McDonald Pike Office. Commissioners recently acquired the building in a property transaction with Paulding Exempted Village School District. Bids for the work are being advertised.
• passed a resolution amending the county’s 2021 appropriations with an additional $9,000 in the WMEA recycling program budget.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn who noted that the state has certified the county’s EMA training facility.
• discussed the county’s WMEA recycling program with Shannon Ruschell, director.
• met with Paulding Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp and Prosecutor Joe Burkard in executive session on personnel matters.
• passed a resolution adopting Paulding County’s indigent defense fee and cost recoupment policy. Commissioners approved a resolution rescinding the previous policy.
• met with Anna Gurney of the Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District Office to discuss the state Nature Works grant she is seeking.
• approved four resolutions amending or modifying the 2021 county budget with an additional $6,439.68 in expenditures.
• passed a resolution creating a new WIC fund with revenue totaling $125,927 from Jan. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2022.
