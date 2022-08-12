PAULDING — Paulding County officials continue to consider how they want to handle details about the courthouse window improvement project.
County commissioners discussed the matter during a recent meeting of the courthouse replacement window committee. This is composed of the three county commissioners; Ann Pease, county clerk of courts; Tim Yenser, county maintenance supervisor; and Sheriff Jason Landers.
They met with the project architect, Jerry Overmier of Defiance's Beilharz Architects, as well as Keith Knight of the project contractor (The Wilson Group, Kansas City, Mo.).
The committee is discussing a panning system for the windows as well as arched-top openings.
Drawings will be provided soon for the committee to consider and finalize, according to minutes from the meeting.
Commissioners approved a contract this spring for the window project with The Wilson Group on a base bid of $1,124,420.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with their counterparts from Defiance County to discuss a proposed new contract for the treatment of wastewater from the Auglaize River Sewer District. Wastewater from the district — composed of areas near the Auglaize River in Defiance and Paulding counties — is treated at lagoons on Ohio 111 in Defiance County.
• received the regular maintenance update from Yenser.
• met with Paulding County Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter for an update on her agency's activities.
• learned from Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey that the Road 137 bridge replacement is being finished while Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, has begun paving in the county.
• discussed legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• approved a resolution allowing the execution of contracts and/or agreements with the Ohio Public Works Commission concerning state funding for county projects.
• passed a resolution agreeing to a memorandum of understanding between commissioners and the county's soil and water conservation district for office space. The soil and water district will lease space in the renovated McDonald Pike Building in Paulding from May 1, 2022 on a monthly basis. Termination will require 60-day written notice.
• approved a subgrant agreement for the Jackson Township fiber optic installation project. The grant concerns $84,010 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.