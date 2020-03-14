PAULDING — Ditches were a major topic during the Paulding County commissioners meeting recently.
Six-year ditch permanent base review hearings were held for eight ditches. Items discussed and new construction cost of improvements (that were approved) included:
• Experimental Ditch, which is 10,560 feet long and was petitioned in 1985 with a total construction base of $14,582.60. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $1,124.48 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $35,571.32.
• Gerber Ditch, which is 14,256 feet long and was petitioned in 1983 with a total construction base of $15,943.00. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $1,872.38 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $41,951.61.
• Heyman Ditch, which is 12,144 feet long and was petitioned in 1983 with a total construction base of $21,885.00. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $1,527.39 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $57,587.09.
• Merriott Ditch, which is 5,280 feet long and was petitioned in 1980 with a total construction base of $6,556.37. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $254.79 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $21,687.09.
• Sutphen Ditch, which is 5,280 feet long and was petitioned in 1984 with a total construction base of $9,738.10. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $634.16 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $24,593.34.
• Upper Goyings Ditch, which is 18,480 feet long and was petitioned in 2007 with a total construction base of $17,624.50. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $677.31 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $22,407.29.
• Proxmire Joint County Ditch, which is is 4,224 feet long and was petitioned in 1980 with a total construction base of $4,420.00. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $292.98 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $14,620.43.
• Wannemacher Joint County Ditch, which is 9,504 feet long and was petitioned in 1979 with a total construction base of $8,126.70. The average annual cost to maintain this improvement over the last six years has been $903.06 per year. The new proposed construction cost, which was figured at the current construction costs, is $30,620.41
Also, Engineer Travis McGarvey, brought in the signed Border Bridge agreement from Allen County, Ind. He reported that his office is cutting foliage out on Road 143 to improve visibility for drivers, bridge work throughout the county will be happening this year and Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein thanked McGarvey for calling the Ohio Department of Transportation and having them help Mayor John Moon in Grover Hill.
Attention then turned to the Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
EMA director Ed Bohn told commissioners that he applied for grant funding through Norfolk Southern Railroad, Walmart and TC Energy. He also stated that the additional MARCS radio will be dispersed throughout the county. The engineer’s department will be putting in the stone parking lot at the training center. The only cost will be for the stone, no charge for the department’s labor.
Klopfenstein asked Bohn if he had a trailer small enough to help transport voting equipment for Board of Elections, Bohn said that he does and will get with Brenda Crawford to arrange that.
Concerning the board of elections, David Cline Sr. of the board talked to commissioners about a contract to purchasing four more voting equipment units for back-up. Cline stated when all was finalized and ready, he would be back to have them sign.
Cline also said that the state may be requiring the county board to purchase 20 new iPads due to theirs now being more than 5 years old and out of date. The board of elections should be receiving money from the state to cover that expense.
Also commissioners:
• appointed David Bash as a full-time dog warden.
• selected Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the administration and implementation of the county’s Community Development Block Grant programs.
• entered into an agreement to deposit public funds at Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
• heard from Auditor Claudia Fickel about financial statements.
• heard from Prosecutor Joseph Burkard about the Dynegy Energy Services East LLC contract for the county offices’ electric supply service agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.