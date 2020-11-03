PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here received a report and praise for one commissioner during a recent meeting with officials from their statewide liability insurance carrier.
The commissioners office recently presented The Crescent-News with minutes from two previous meetings, including the aforementioned session on Oct. 21.
Dan Foltz, Ali Redmond and John Brownlee of the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) presented Paulding County’s “stewardship report” at that meeting. CORSA provides liability insurance to dozens of Ohio counties through a self-funded plan.
According to commissioners’ notes, the stewardship report provides a recap of CORSA services, as well as historical data over 10 years.
It noted that CORSA’s insured values have risen from $8.8 billion to $13.3 billion, while Paulding County’s has gone from $76,848,388 to $95,008,793. The county’s “return of member equity over 10 years” is $245,412, according to the commissioners’ minutes.
Brownlee thanked outgoing Commissioner Tony Zartman “for his years of service to the CORSA board and for taking the criticism that he did during the CORSA board stand.”
Additionally, Zartman “led the way for others and stuck to his beliefs, never backed down and did what was right and fought for CORSA employees,” Brownlee added.
Zartman’s term ends at the end of the year.
Paulding County had been one of nine Ohio counties which once were classified by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) as “not in good standing.” However, the CCAO reversed that designation a year ago by voting to reinstate those counties — including Paulding — to “good standing.”
One area commissioner described the not-in-good-standing designation as the result of a policy dispute with the CCAO. The fear, according to the commissioner, was that such a continued standing would cause the affected counties to lose liability insurance coverage provided by CORSA.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update on county investments from Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher. She noted that receipts have totaled $234,112.95 on county investments totaling $19,839.813.67. Commissioners told Wannemacher they are working on installing a dropbox outside the courthouse in Paulding for convenient payment of county property taxes.
• met with Dan Foust, Matt Stoller and Bryce Mills of the Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation Office board. They noted that the office is a “great investment for the taxpayers,” and praised its diligence in participating in the state’s H2Ohio Lake Erie water conservation program.
• approved separate resolutions amending the 2020 budget by adding appropriations of $403,824.74, $262,248.90 and $69,612.02 in the infrastructure projects/expenses fund.
• passed a resolution approving a petition for the John Wollam Ditch project.
• met with Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss CARES Relief Act funding.
