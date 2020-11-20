PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed a planned local coronavirus testing site and other related measures during a recent meeting here.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Thursday from their Nov. 16 session.
Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn noted that a coronavirus "pop-up" test site is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The location is 501 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding.
The site will be open to anyone, but test quantities may be limited, commissioners indicated in their meeting minutes. No appointment or health care provider referral is necessary.
Bohn also discussed the creation of a county "coronavirus defense team." The idea has been promoted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as a way to get the word out about Ohio Department of Health guidelines.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Tim Copsey, county economic development director, for an update. He made mention of 19 successful projects this year, noting some recent developments, including the Hollywood & Vine coffee shop that plans to open soon in Paulding and Right Turn Driving School's effort to redevelop the former IGA property in Antwerp. Commissioners thanked Copsey for his work.
• discussed the redistribution of CARES Relief Act funds with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel. She also noted that the firm Strategic Elements, which is working with EDP Renewables North America, is seeking information on the county's wind farms. Commissioners were asked to get in touch with the company.
• appointed Kevin Albright, Tim Sinn and Joe Cramer to the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities for four-year terms.
• approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Lucas County Coroner's Office for autopsy services in 2021. The cost will be $1,450 per autopsy for forensic and routine toxicology. Other tests will be billed separately.
• passed resolutions amending the 2021 budget with a $60,000 appropriation to the senior center fund.
• approved a supplemental appropriation to the 2021 budget totaling $200,895.08 for infrastructure projects.
