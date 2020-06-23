PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here have released information on four regular meetings held earlier this month.
Among the topics during some of those sessions were action and updates on the coronavirus situation.
For example, EMA Director Ed Bohn informed commissioners that Paulding County Hospital can provide coronavirus test results within 45 minutes. He commended the hospital for its diligent job on the testing kits.
He noted that his office has received applications through the Federal Emergency Management Agency allowing for 75% reimbursement on coronavirus-related supplies. Three federal grants distributed through the state are available, he indicated.
A grant through Trans Canada also is on its way, according to Bohn.
Bohn told commissioners that the EMA office’s mass casualty trailer is ready for Paulding and surrounding counties if needed.
At commissioners’ June 10 meeting, Lori Davis and Dan Howell of the Paulding County Agricultural Society noted that they may qualify for state funds because the county fair scheduled earlier this month was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Ohio Govenor’s Office is providing counties that canceled all events with $15,000; those who carried on with some kind of fair are to receive $50,000.
According to Davis and Howell, the fair board is planning a “Family Funday” for 4-H members and their families. It is also considering the possibility of a “food truck day” at the fairgrounds.
Meanwhile, commissioners approved a resolution at their June 3 meeting creating revenue and expense line items for coronavirus contact tracing. Undertaken by the county health department, this process helps determine where persons affected by the coronavirus have been and who they may have been in contact with.
The new fund shows revenue and expenses of $35,000, with $24,434 noted as health department salaries.
Commissioners also received an update from Tim Copsey, the county’s economic development director, during their June 15 meeting.
He noted that he is working with Paulding County Juvenile Judge Michael Wehkramp to open a youth assessment center, perhaps by July 1.
Too, he indicated that lease agreements are being acquired for a 1,300-acre solar field in Carryall Township.
While Copsey reported that two new companies have opened in Paulding County (Mighty Cube, a Paulding storage business) and BND Power Wash in Oakwood, four businesses have closed. They are Susie’s Bakery, Past Time Cafe and Creamy Dreamy in Paulding, and Gordon Tool & Die in Payne.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed the need to update the county’s accounting software with Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher, Auditor Claudia Fickel and IT specialist Phillip Jackson. The present system is some 30 years old, they observed.
• learned from Fickel that the county’s general fund cash balance on May 31 was $2,848,375.89. County sales tax dropped 11.96% in June compared to the same month last year, but for the first six months of 2020 the total was up 20% compared 2019, she noted. Fickel reported that the county’s real estate geographical information system will be released to the public in August, and will be offered on the auditor’s website.
• discussed joint ditch maintenance with Defiance County commissioners. They approved a resolution placing ditch maintenance assessments in both counties on the 2020 tax duplicate.
• approved a new study of Cecil’s sanitary sewer system. The matter will come back to commissioners when the study is updated.
• passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for cold mix paving. The cost is $137,845.70.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with Kohli & Kaliher Associates Inc., Lima, for bridge inspection services. The cost is $79,380.
• passed a resolution rescinding a resolution authorizing commissioners “to apply for, accept and enter into a water pollution control loan fund agreement” on behalf of the county health department “for the repair and replacement of home sewage treatment systems.”
• approved a resolution authorizing an application for the county’s regular allocation of community development block grant funds ($150,000). Some $120,000 will be available for four projects in low- to moderate-income areas. Commissioners held a second public hearing on the program with Sandy Kessler of Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization which will administer the grant.
• appointed Jim Stoller, Steve Sukup and Aaron Timm to the county planning commission for three-year terms.
• approved a resolution allowing the president of the commissioners’ board to sign an environmental review documentation and certificate form for general administration, fair housing and planning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.