PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here discussed a local company’s plan to relocate jobs to Fort Wayne, although employees will be permitted to keep their positions.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Friday of five meetings this month, including one on Aug. 12 when they met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey, Lora Lyons of Payne Village, Tim Richards of Lippert Components and Brian Lichty, general manager of Taylor Made Glass Systems to discuss Taylor Made’s plan to move to Fort Wayne over a “loose” three-year period.
Richards indicated that the first phase will see flat glass production relocated, with 75-100 employees staying at the Payne plant.
According to commissioners’ minutes, Richards noted that “no jobs will be eliminated through the company, and he is hoping that employees will transfer and keep their employment with them. Richards also understands that some people may not want to transfer locations and may quit the company but anyone wanting to keep employment through them will have a job.”
Richards indicated that the Fort Wayne location will give the company more manufacturing opportunities.
Lyons requested that Richards let village official know if there is anything that they can do to keep the Payne factory open.
Sharing similar sentiments with Lyons, commissioners stated that they “hate to see the factory leaving Paulding County, but are also relieved that employees will not be terminated and they still have the option for employment.”
In a meeting on Aug. 10, commissioners were updated on sanitary and security measures for the November election.
Board of elections members noted that the board has been awarded $25,000 in federal CARES Relief Act funds to purchase personal protection equipment and supplies for in-person voting, and additional ballots.
The board also received $40,000 in grant money to be used for security and accessibility.
This will cover such things as window film that was installed in the spring as well as two cameras, an alarm system, fire suppression equipment and lighting. Paulding County Board of Elections Director Brenda Crawford, Phillip Jackson and Troy Womack are working on cyber security updates while an interior glass wall be installed soon.
In another elections-related matter, commissioners approved a resolution to participate in a sublease-purchase agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to acquire and install voting machines and equipment.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed with Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey the replacement of a bridge on County Road 151. The project is scheduled to begin after Labor Day and require a 90-day closure.
• approved a resolution allowing McGarvey to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds through the state for road projects.
• learned from Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn that his office will recognize businesses and organizations with certificates “for their help and commitment” during the coronavirus situation.
• agreed to provide cleaning and disinfection of the courtrooms and a restroom when common pleas court is in session at the request of Judge Tiffany Beckman. She noted that jury selection for trials will be held at Branch Christian Fellowship in Paulding as there is space there to practice social distancing. Commissioners authorized Bohn to purchase sprayers to sanitize courtrooms during trials and hearings.
• approved a resolution creating an H2Ohio grant fund. This will help administer funds granted by the state for water quality projects by the agricultural community. Some $250,000 will be placed in the fund.
• received Sheriff Jason Landers’ monthly statistics for Paulding County Jail. He noted that the jail held 64 inmates serving 737 days in July along with 18 female inmates serving 196 days. Some 2,351 meals were served to inmates in July.
• approved a resolution authorizing an additional $4,500 appropriation to the Paulding County Vision Board fund for consulting services.
• passed a resolution creating the Eagle Creek/Wilson Ditch fund with an appropriation of $6,850.42.
