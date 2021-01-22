PAULDING — Upcoming wastewater improvements for the village of Cecil's septic system was a discussion topic for Paulding County commissioners here recently.
Minutes from the commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting, at which this subject was discussed, were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday.
Commissioners met with Austin Cerna and Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization; Tim Copsey, Paulding County's economic development director; and Cecil Mayor Gene Sheets.
Planning is underway for improvements to the village's collection system.
Specifically, the town's septic tanks need to be pumped and restored to regular maintenance. Manholes also will need to be repaired and lines flushed as well, according to Miller.
He told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday that Wessler Engineering — based in Indianapolis with offices in Indiana and Ohio — is formulating project plans with bidding in the next couple months, he indicated.
Cecil has a mechanical wastewater treatment plant north of the village which empties into the Maumee River. Miller said the system is a hybrid in which each village home has a septic tank that collects solids, while the effluent travels to the plant for treatment.
The plant has been updated, but the village has not been properly maintaining the septic system, he explained. Therefore, the village is being asked to establish proper maintenance, while the county will provide a $77,000 grant for the project through its revolving loan fund.
"They're (the village) committed to a maintenance program," said Miller, who said improvements could be wrapped up by summer.
As for the wastewater plant, it is operated by a private contractor, he indicated.
"We upgraded the plant, so the plant is in fine shape," said Miller. "There are no issues."
Meanwhile, Copsey inquired about the possibility of having the village system serve the area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 24 with wastewater services. Copsey noted that he previously met with Wessler Engineering to discuss this.
In another matter, commissioners met with Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
He noted that 60 inmates were housed in Paulding County Jail during December with an average stay of 10.7 days. For the entire year, the jail housed 582 inmates with an average stay of 14.2 days.
The jail served 1,785 meals in December and 23,355 in 2020, according to Landers.
He also explained that the county dog and kennel fund — for dog warden operations — was up by $14,369.44 in 2020 when compared to 2019.
Landers praised the work of the county's dog warden, Dave Bash, who was appointed to the position in early 2020. The meeting minutes explained that Landers believes Bash is "doing a tremendous job at the kennel, and it shows by donations that they have received."
Concerning the county's D.A.R.E. program, the sheriff reported that Deputy Nick Mendez "is back in the schools working with the students, and the program is doing well," the minutes noted. Mendez is the county's D.A.R.E. officer.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with with Prosecutor Joe Burkard, who noted that his office's assumption of the county victim's advocate position (filled by Cierra Moran) is going well. He praised Moran's work, saying she is doing a "fabulous job" for Paulding County and crime victims.
• passed a resolution approving the 2021 investment policy for county government funds.
