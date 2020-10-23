PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here held discussions on a common topic for all local governments these days — how to spend federal CARES Relief Act funds provided through the state.
The topic was one of several in minutes from three recent commissioners meetings. These were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday by the commissioners office.
The coronavirus relief fund discussion came up during two of the commissioners' three meetings. Like other local governments, Paulding County commissioners are trying to come up with ways to spend the money within the parameters given.
They discussed the matter on two occasions with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, commissioners' statutory legal counsel. EMA Director Ed Bohn and Sheriff Jason Landers also were part of the discussion at one meeting.
Bohn noted that township and village officials within the county have been seeking guidance for expending the money.
According to the meeting minutes, commissioners "want every village and township to receive the CARES Act money and to expend it all on their villages and townships. Otherwise, the money will have to be given back to the state."
But Burkard and Bohn noted the need to provide proper documentation on expenditures to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Commissioners stated that this would "require at least two people with past experience on grant money and documentation."
While commissioners discussed possible candidates to assist the townships and villages with CARES funding and documentation, they noted that each jurisdiction "will be responsible for their own expenditures of the money, along with reporting to the state."
Commissioners approved two resolutions in recent weeks authorizing supplemental appropriations of $672,859.42 and $1,345,718.84 to the coronavirus relief fund for CARES Act funds received.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from the county's economic development director, Tim Copsey. He noted that SlinginSkids is "repurposing" the closed grocery store in Payne; Union State Bank wants to acquire a site in downtown Paulding; Holly, Wood & Vine Florals in Paulding hopes to open a coffee shop/eatery; and Right Turn Driving School is proposing use of the former IGA lot in Antwerp.
• passed a resolution approving a COVID testing agreement with Ethos Holding Corp. for the Paulding County Senior Center.
• received Landers' monthly Paulding County Jail report for September. He noted that 54 male inmates served 558 days, while 24 female inmates served 319 days. Some 2,436 meals were served to jail inmates.
• learned from Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey that beams for the new bridge on County Road 151 were to have been set this week.
• were updated by Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group on the firm's acquisition by Kleinfelder Design Group of California. Maag noted that personnel in the company's Defiance office where he works will remain the same.
• met with the county's fair board president, Dan Howell, to discuss fairgrounds operations. He noted that the Horsepower Holiday group had not turned in insurance coverage as of Monday. The annual Horsepower Holiday is scheduled this weekend at the fairgrounds.
• approved the resignation of Erika Willitzer from the Paulding County Vision Board. She has accepted a position as the executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. Commissioners appointed Mark Greenwood, Lora Lyons and Ed Ruger to the vision board.
• passed a resolution authorizing the release of $80,000 in permissive taxes to Paulding's municipal government for street improvements.
• approved a resolution appropriating $46,828.33 for the county's jail maintenance and operating fund.
• adopted the 2021 holiday schedule for county offices.
• approved a resolution accepting Paulding County Hospital's 2021 budgets.
