PAULDING — Paulding County is ramping up efforts to improve internet broadband service in certain areas.
County commissioners discussed broadband initiatives during a recent regular meeting when they also convened the quarterly audit committee session of county officials.
According to Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein, commissioners and three county townships plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for three projects. The funding split will be 50/50, he noted.
“Once we approve them they will be advertised and go out for bid,” Klopfenstein told The Crescent-News during an interview Wednesday.
He said the plan is to extend broadband to areas that don’t have it “or it is very poor.”
The meeting minutes noted that Auglaize, Brown and Washington townships have approved projects while Carryall is working on plans as well.
According to the minutes, Commissioner Michael Weible commented that internet service providers — not county or township governments — will own the new infrastructure to be installed.
Asked if broadband projects with ARPA money could make a dent in the county’s internet connectivity needs, Klopfenstein said, “yes, it will make a difference. Is it as much as we hoped for initially?”
He answered no, but added that costs have increased while areas that are “extremely underserved” can be addressed.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Defiance architect Jerry Overmier to discuss the proposed Paulding County Courthouse window replacement project. He said the work will be put out for bid later this month with a fall start time projected.
• passed a resolution establishing the county’s land bank as the lead entity to manage a $1 million grant from the state to clean up so-called “brownfield” sites (abandoned factory/business locations with potential environmental concerns).
• met with County Commissioners Association of Ohio Executive Director Cheryl Subler and the agency’s assistant director, John Leutz, who introduced themselves to new Commissioner Weible.
• approved a resolution agreeing to a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency for use of a generator in emergency situations.
• passed a resolution reappointing Aaron Reid and Melissa Daeger to the facilities governing board of W.O.R.T.H., a community-based corrections facility just north of Lima.
• approved a resolution allowing a lease agreement with the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the PC Workshop, Inc. for lease of a 13-passenger Ford van.
• passed a resolution — as required by the Ohio Revised Code — certifying the number of road miles (322.016) in Paulding County.
• learned from Paulding County Recorder Carol Temple that her office’s receipts were up by more than $42,000 in 2021, making it the highest total since 2003.
• were informed by Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman that the county drug court is working on receiving certification that would provide more grant opportunities.
• learned from Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel that county sales tax receipts increased by 6.23% in 2021 over the 2020 total. During the same audit committee meeting that this information was provided, Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher reported that county investments total about $22 million.
