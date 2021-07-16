PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed broadband issues during one of their recent meetings here.
Paulding County's economic development director, Tim Copsey, was among those who met with commissioners to consider the matter. Others in attendance included Ken Amstutz, Dr. Martin Miller, Ben Winans, Phillip Jackson, Joe Barker and Lu Cooke, a regional liaison from Lt. Gov. Jon Husted's office.
Copsey noted the areas of Paulding County which are lacking in broadband, explaining that he and Commissioner Clint Vance have been discussing the possibility of a feasibility study with local service providers.
According to meeting minutes, county commissioners believe a broadband expansion project would have to be divided into phases over years.
"Commissioners also stated that this is a very expensive project and in order to make this project happen, we will have to rely on partnerships with the schools, townships, service providers and the state for funding," the meeting minutes noted.
Cooke suggested that local service providers seek grant funds through the state government.
Commissioners requested that Copsey and Barker meet with township trustees and school superintendents about a broadband project.
The meeting minutes concluded that "commissioners stressed that this project would be such a benefit for our county, but they cannot fully fund this project on their own."
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving an enterprise zone agreement with InSource Technologies Inc., 12124 Road 111, Paulding, which is planning to expand operations. The company manufactures electronic components, such as wiring harnesses, controls and refrigeration systems.
• approved a resolution creating new line items totaling approximately $3,500 within the county's PHEP fund.
• passed five resolutions approving separate additional appropriations to the county's 2021 budget. These total $208,821.48 and include $125,000 in the COVID-19 enhancement fund and $64,000 in the coronavirus response supplemental fund.
• approved a resolution authorizing a $358,349.30 paving contract with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for work undertaken with Ohio Public Works Commission funds.
• received a draft of a park lease agreement from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• were informed by Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn that he will convene a meeting with the county's village mayors to talk about American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.