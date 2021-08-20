PAULDING — Broadband expansion was a topic of conversation at a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey spoke with commissioners about that topic and the county's revolving loan committee.
During an interview Thursday, Copsey explained that about one third of the county has broadband internet access, thus allowing better download speeds. This is centered around the county's villages, he said.
"It's all about how many homes they (internet service providers) can be in front of," said Copsey.
Therefore, rural areas are being targeted for broadband expansion, he noted.
Copsey and commissioners are studying where the largest needs are and how to fund an expansion.
"What we're trying to do is decipher and find out where our biggest voids are in the county ... and work with the local suppliers of hardline fiber on where they can fill in those voids," said Copsey.
The American Rescue Plan Act, which will provide Paulding County with $3.62 million is one possible funding source. However, Copsey said the final guidelines still haven't been received.
And, he said this might only be a small portion of what would be needed to expand broadband in Paulding County.
Another possible funding source mentioned by Copsey is Ohio House Bill 2, which will provide $250 million for infrastructure needs such as broadband.
He said officials are in contact with various internet service providers about the broadband matter, perhaps seeking partnerships in which both sides would provide funds.
On another front, Copsey discussed reconvening the county's revolving loan fund committee and mechanism.
Copsey said he has submitted seven names — including four from the private sector — to commissioners as committee members. He also would be a member along with a county commissioner, the county treasurer and the county prosecutor.
According to Copsey, the county's revolving loan fund — seeded with state money — totals about $230,000. This money can be loaned out for business development while the interest can be used for additional loans.
Copsey said the fund hasn't been tapped into for some time.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed employee insurance with benefits consultant James Bailey and employee benefits account manager.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor Tim Yenser for an update.
