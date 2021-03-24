PAULDING — Increased Internet broadband access was a discussion topic of a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
The county's economic development director, Tim Copsey, and Metalink Technologies Inc. CEO Phil Maag addressed the matter during commissioners' March 17 meeting, minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News on Tuesday.
Maag made mention of Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted's InnovateOhio initiative to help on this topic. According to Maag, the lack of "adequate" high-speed Internet is most telling in "low population" areas and rural counties.
He noted that nine "micro towers" could provide another 650 adjacent homes in Paulding County with broadband coverage. But this would not allow the county to achieve "25X3 broadband speeds" completely, according to the meeting minutes.
Recognizing a desire for expanded broadband, commissioners directed Maag to check into further options and research the related particulars, such as tower locations, fiber mapping and potential funding sources. He will be in contact with Copsey and commissioners in the future.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman. She noted that she will be using Branch Christian Church in Paulding — across from the courthouse in downtown Paulding — for upcoming trials to ensure social distancing. Beckman explained that the upgrade to the court's sound system has helped considerably with video proceedings via Zoom.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher to review her investment report for February. Among the highlights: county investments totaled $30,476,745.83 with year-to-date investment interest earnings of $9,001.02. The latest monthly sales tax receipt total was $248,498.92.
• discussed the possibility of establishing water districts in Paulding County with Copsey. The lack of water and sewer services on certain properties that provide economic development growth opportunities is a concern, he indicated.
• approved a resolution amending the 2021 county budget by adding $10,000 to the soil and water fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.