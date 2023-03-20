PAULDING — Recent changes at the county's board of elections and a more expected one at the senior center were highlights of four recent sessions held by Paulding County commissioners.
Commissioners met with the four members of the county election board: David Cline Sr., Linda Weidenhamer, Stan Harmon and Mike Porter.
Weidenhamer explained the board's recent decision to change leadership in the office. Lana Adams and Sarah Krouse were replaced as director and deputy, respectively, with Kathleen Wilson and Patricia Porter.
Adams and Krouse were made clerks, although Krouse resigned.
Cline, Weidenhamer and Harmon voted for the changes while Mike Porter abstained.
According to meeting minutes, commissioners also met in executive session for 23 minutes with board of elections members "to consider the investigation of charges or complaints against public official, licensee or regulated." No action was taken.
In a meeting on a previous day before that session, commissioners had met with Adams who had expressed her concerns.
In another matter, commissioners met on two occasions concerning the future director of the Paulding Senior Center.
Director Marsha Yeutter announced in January her plans to retire at the end of May, bringing to close 35 years in public service, including the last 22 with the senior center. She plans to help train the new director.
With these plans in mind, commissioners met with Yeutter in a recent meeting to discuss applications for the position. In another meeting, they reviewed applications.
Commissioners' meeting minutes did not indicate that they have named a new director yet.
Commissioners also hosted a county planning commission meeting in which a zoning variance requested by property owner Patty Gerber in Paulding Township was denied.
Gerber had requested an exception to a subdivision rule requiring a 1.5-acre lot minimum. She had wanted to split a one-acre parcel where a house sits from surrounding farmground.
All three county commissioners sit on the commission and supported the unanimous vote by the commission to deny the request.
Commissioners continued their efforts to undertaken broadband improvement projects throughout the county by opening bids on a project in Harrison Township.
One bid was received on the project from QualStar Communications, Inc., dba MetaCOM, 417 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
The company bid $256,350 to be covered with its own money ($131,277.24) and a county/township contribution ($125,072.76).
Bid specifications were to be studied while a determination about a contract was to be made later.
During the past year commissioners have approved broadband expansion projects in several Paulding County jurisdictions utilizing a combination of money through the American Rescue Plan Act and internet service providers.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Carryall Township trustees and learned about their support for property rights in the ongoing plan by Geenex Solar to build a solar farm in that township as well as areas south of Hicksville along Ohio 49 in Defiance County.
• met with Tim Schneider, northwest district representative for new U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance's office. Commissioners spoke with Schneider about local railroad crossing blockages and requested that Vance check into possible funding for railroad spurs to help with railcar loading.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn for an update. Bohn said he attended an Ohio mitigation meeting, testified before the Ohio House of Representatives to encourage Ohio TASK Force funding, attended the Ohio Fire Chiefs/EMA Directors Legislative Day and was on hand for a school-based incidents program hosted by Fulton County EMA. Too, he said he has invited Colin Campbell of Ohio EMA to speak at the county's next meeting to discuss planning for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.
• passed a resolution authorizing Paulding County Hospital to sell a used CT machine by sealed bid.
• approved a resolution reappointing Ron Etzler to the Paulding County Hospital board for a six-year term.
• passed two resolutions amending or modifying the 2023 county budget with $7,645.46 in appropriations. The largest is $5,303.76 for professional training/tuition costs.
• approved a resolution creating three new line items in the 2023 budget: a sewage permit fund, private water system fund and special health fund.
• attended the Defiance-Paulding County Job and Family Services board meeting.
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss charges or complaints against a public employee or official.
• met with Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers for his monthly report. He reported that 56 inmates (46 male and 10 female) were housed in Paulding County Jail during February, serving 688 days. The jail served 1,927 meals during February.
• hosted the county's land bank board meeting.
• received updates from the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
• discussed Ohio Department of Youth Services funding for Paulding County Juvenile Court.
