PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners met with representatives from a national organization to discuss biomass use possibilities during a recent meeting.
They also received an update from the Paulding County OSU Extension Office (see below).
Commissioners met with Wes Jurey, Todd Campbell and Rick Brenner of the ATIP Foundation along with Tim Copsey and Kristen Schilt of the county’s economic development office on the biomass issue.
The different materials under consideration include animal wastes, municipal wastes, sewage sludge and woody biomass, among others.
Copsey, the county’s economic development, director said he would “direct their foundation information to the proper faculties in our county,” according to commissioners’ meeting minutes. The ATIP Foundation is nationwide, and its purpose is “to serve as a catalyst for the adoption and commercialization of USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) research outcomes,” according to its website.
Commissioners also received an update on OSU Extension Office activities from various officials.
Michael Schweinsberg of 4-H Youth Development reported that 65 youth and 20 counselors attended the Paulding County 4-H Camp July 9-13 at Camp Palmer in Fulton County while Farm Safety Day was held Sept. 9 with 214 county fourth graders attending.
On the water quality front, Rachel Cochran noted that she attended an algal blooms conference in Toledo as well as a cover crops field day with information from 120 sites in six states, including one in Paulding County.
Case Bishop reported on various programs held on family and consumer science topics while Sarah Noggle informed commissioners that she attended the National Conference of the Association of County Agricultural Agents in West Palm Beach, Fla. in July.
Noggle was recognized with the Achievement Award for Ohio Extension Educators, and was chosen as the “top young educator for Ohio.”
Erika Johanns of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-Ed) Education noted that from July-September “indirect programming” was provided to 100 persons while 340 young persons and 30 adults participated in SNAP-Ed classes.
In other business, commissioners:
• received Sheriff Jason Landers’ monthly report on the Paulding County Jail. The facility housed 54 inmates during September — 45 males and nine females who served 613 days. For the month, the jail served 1,683 meals to inmates.
• approved six separate resolutions modifying, supplementing or amending the 2022 county budget with $108,328.78 in appropriations.
• passed a resolution setting the 2023 holiday schedule for county employees.
• met with Shannon Ruschel, Paulding County Waste Management Education and Awareness director, to discuss her agency’s 2023 budget.
• received a proposal from Silco Fire and Safety on updated security for the courthouse, nature center and Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
• hosted the county records commission meeting with numerous county officials. They approved an amended records retention schedule which will be submitted to the Ohio Historical Society.
• received a monthly update from Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn.
• met with Defiance architect Jerry Overmier to discuss finish carpentry and molding options for the courthouse window replacement project.
• approved a resolution accepting a quote from Premier Bank (4.95%) for a general obligation note.
• hosted the county land bank board meeting.
• received the regular update from Tim Yenser, the county’s maintenance director.
