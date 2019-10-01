PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners were updated on the county’s bicentennial plans during a recent meeting.
The county’s bicentennial is in 2020.
Commissioner Tony Zartman gave an update on the bicentennial committee, where he noted they were working hard at picking out pictures to permanently display in the courthouse. Some pictures will be framed and labeled.
He noted the committee has selected a bicentennial logo as well, and have ordered pocket calendars to hand out. They are looking at merchandise to sell, with sale proceeds paying the county back and then having profits go to the John Paulding Historical Society Museum.
Members of the bicentennial committee include Stan Searing, Kim Sutton, Bob Iler, Bryce Steiner, Jane Nice, Melinda Krick, Tony Burkley, Zartman and Erika Willitzer.
Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman also spoke to commissioners on a new law that went into affect this month that makes changes to state notaries and those wanting to become notaries. The law is Senate Bill 263 and states that anyone applying for a new notary commission or seeking to renew the commission must do so through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
Applicants for new notary commissions who are not attorneys will be required to obtain a criminal records check that is not more than 6 months old at the time of the application and complete a three-hour education class and pass a test. Attorneys applying for a new notary commission will be required to complete a three-hour training course. They will not, however, be required to obtain a criminal records check or take a test. Notaries seeking to renew their commissions will be required to provide an updated criminal records check that is not more than 6 months old at the time of the application and complete a one-hour continuing education class. All applicants will be required to pay an application fee of $15.
Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp also spoke to the commissioners stating that the juvenile court staff is exploring the possibility of applying for a grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services for a community-based assessment center for youth.
This center would serve as a location for law enforcement to take youth for assessment, for schools to send youth rather than emergency removal from school or out-of-school suspension, for after-school programming (i.e. meals, tutoring, mentoring, art therapy), and skills attainment, among many other possibilities. The goal would be to eventually staff the center 24/7. The grant is due Friday. Pat Ross has volunteered her time to help with the grant.
“I view this grant as an excellent opportunity to receive $300,000 in outside funding to get this project off the ground. A center like this has the potential to transform a community and the way we serve families and youth,” Wehrkamp said.
Attention then turned to economic development, economic development director Jerry Zielke said that he met with Tim Wells, economic and business development manager at AEP Ohio, to discuss projects in Paulding County and has coordinated a personal visit of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman to Haviland Companies.
He also reported on four grants which total of $530,000 that he is assisting with and gave an update on the village of Paulding — PACE Energy Special Improvement District (ESID) funding project.
Sheriff Jason Landers also shared his 2019 projections and monthly jail report for August. There were 65 male inmates who served 757 days and 20 female inmates serving 253 days. The average inmates held per day was 32.5. Total meals served were 2,800.
Landers said that there are heating and cooling issues in the jail kitchen that aren’t resolved. It was agreed that repairs were needed immediately. It also was noted that a leading pipe in one of the female dorms has been fixed and lighting has been updated.
Landers also reported that the citizens academy went well and that his staff is receiving more education about First Amendment audits.
Also commissioners:
• heard delinquent tax bills need to be paid before today to avoid being listed in the newspaper.
• heard Recorder Carol Temple has purchased a new office copier and have miscellaneous records now archived, which the law library resource board funded.
• went into executive session to discuss legal matters.
• heard from Auditor Claudia Fickel that the sales tax was up 6.58 percent in her monthly report.
• heard that the Melody Acres ditch project is finishing.
• heard that work on the east entrance steps into the courthouse tentatively will begin the end of September. Officials are trying to coordinate that job with the wood floor repairs that are needed on the main floor of the courthouse. In addition, there are county offices periodically that need additional help, however, not enough to hire another person. Officials are looking to possibly share an employee between offices.
