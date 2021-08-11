PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners held the first of two public hearings on a regular sales tax renewal during a recent session.
Proposed is retention of a half-percent sales tax which is considered for renewal by commissioners every five years.
This is just a portion of Paulding County's total sales tax which totals 1.5%. Added to the state sales tax (5.75%), this results in a rate of 7.25% for goods and services purchased in Paulding County.
No objections or public input was received at the first hearing held last week, according to commissioners office. The second hearing was to be held this week.
Paulding County's sales tax rate is the same as three surrounding counties (Fulton, Henry and Williams) while Putnam County's rate is 7% and Defiance County's is 6.75%.
In other business, commissioners:
• opened bids on the Brown Township road resurfacing project. The only bid received came from Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, at $51,309.82, slightly above the engineer's estimate ($48,076).
• discussed with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard the proposed state opioid settlement by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
• passed a resolution adding $30,000 to the county's juvenile court/appointed counsel fund. This came following a request from Paulding County Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp to amend the line item. Courts pay the fees initially, with submission to the state for reimbursement to follow.
• learned from the county's senior center director, Marsha Yeutter, that her agency's car show will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12. CORSA also will be providing in-person defensive driving training on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the senior center in Paulding.
• approved three separate resolutions providing supplemental funds for infrastructure projects/expenses ($61,176.80) and the health department ($30,000), and amending the 2021 budget by $1,500 for commissioners advertising.
• were informed by the county's EMA director, Ed Bohn, that he will seek a Homeland Security grant to purchase a telescoping camera and new MARCS radios.
• approved a resolution creating a new community impact grant fund for the health department. The grant totals $4,000.
• discussed 2022 insurance benefits with James Bailey, benefits consultant with Brown & Brown Insurance, and others.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
