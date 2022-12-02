PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners’ meeting minutes have shed some additional light on recent talks about creating a more centralized water service.
A general recap of he discussions appeared in The Crescent-News on Nov. 23. However, the minutes recently made available also include some additional facts about a related study conducted by Wessler Engineering, Bluffton.
The consulting engineer presented several options for a system centered on Paulding Village’s reservoir, serving Payne, Antwerp and Paulding. A related water line would run along Ohio 111 to Ohio 49, according to the study.
Four options were identified, including three with huge potential construction costs. Option one is to do nothing, but the study also detailed these possibilities along with cost:
• serving Payne and Antwerp with a booster station, $27,069,000.
• serving Payne and Antwerp with an elevated tank, $30,695,000.
• serving Payne and Antwerp with ground storage, $31,624,000.
Wessler has recommended the elevated tank option.
The study noted that this would alleviate impacts to Antwerp and Payne “in events of leaks and fires,” according to commissioners’ meeting minutes. More water and higher pressure “best suited for future regional growth” were noted.
Commissioners asked local officials to stay in contact with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. He plans to be in contact with officials from other water districts about the possibility of making a presentation in Paulding County about their experiences.
On another topic, commissioners held a public hearing on an annexation request by Craig Stoller of Haviland Plastic Products in Haviland.
Stoller said his firm plans to make “substantial investments,” according to commissioners’ meeting minutes. And the company would like to install a wind turbine on the property.
This has drawn some opposition from adjacent landowners, Steve Fast and Doug Laukhuf. They expressed concerns about the turbine being too close to their land and the impact this may have on property values.
Commissioners urged Stoller and the landowners to work out an agreement before a decision is made on the annexation request.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly investment report from Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher. She noted that county investments totaled $24,925,874.72 with $180,548.65 earned in interest income this year. Sales tax receipts totaled $248,171.18 in September.
• met with Fred Pieper of the Paulding County Amateur Radio Club to discuss the installation of radio equipment next year in the county’s emergency operations center at the remodeled McDonald Pike Office Building. Too, he inquired about discussing with wind farm companies the possibility of establishing an “access point for law enforcement, emergency personnel and radio communications in a case of a national event that would shut (wind) power off from the grid.”
• discussed 2023 budget matters with Dan Foust of the county’s soil and water conservation office and Michael Schweinsberg of Paulding County’s OSU Extension office.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Haviland for police services.
• approved four resolutions amending, increasing, modifying or supplementing the 2023 county budget with $286,164.24.
• passed two resolutions approving contracts with Solid Ground, LLC, Paulding, for snow removal on county property and mowing/trimming. The cost is $19,484.04 for mowing/trimming and $9,601.20 for snow removal.
• met with Pat McCauley, a representative of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office, to discuss various state programs.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with All Seasons Cleaning, Continental, to clean several county offices, including the county courthouse, board of elections, sheriff’s office, municipal court, adult probation, law library and OSU Extension.
• received an economic development update from Copsey and his office’s assistant, Kristen Schilt.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard for a legal update and discussed Judge Tiffany Beckman’s 2023 budget.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for an update.
