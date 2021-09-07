PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners explored the possibility of utilizing a Toledo-area financing option for certain projects during a recent regular meeting here.
Commissioners met with Josh Strickland of PACE Financing, which is connected to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, an agency that works on economic development projects in and around Toledo. Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey also was on hand.
Commissioners’ meeting minutes indicated that Strickland suggested Paulding County establish a district in which PACE could provide financing options on certain projects.
“... Strickland explained that Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has developed a great reputation for innovative business financing and assisting over 575 development projects,” the minutes noted. “Mr. Strickland explained that by setting up an approved district their company can be a useful tool for business when it comes to financing options.”
Copsey told The Crescent-News that the county was checking into the possibility of utilizing PACE Financing for Paulding County’s planned courthouse window replacement project. This is an energy-saving project, thus PACE’s potential involvement, Copsey indicated.
However, he said “it turned out (PACE) was not going to be a fit for that specific project.” But he mentioned the possibility “that we go ahead and sign up as a member,” so PACE funding “could be used for other businesses in the county” for energy-saving projects.
Commissioners suggested that Copsey provide this information to the appropriate persons throughout the county. Copsey told commissioners he will be in contact with Strickland.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed three separate resolutions concerning the award of a contract to Stykeman Chevrolet, Paulding, for purchase of a home-delivered meal vehicle for the Paulding County Senior Center. The cost is $27,165. Coronavirus community development block grant funds are being used to cover this expenditure.
• passed a resolution increasing the county’s 2021 appropriations by adding $70,000 in the multi-system youth fund/Christian home.
• approved a resolution establishing a county indigent defense fee and cost recoupment policy as required by the Office of the Ohio Public Defender.
• received an update from Tim Yenser, the county’s maintenance director.
