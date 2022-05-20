PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners awarded a bid on their courthouse window and door replacement project during a recent meeting here.
Commissioners extended a contract to The Wilson Group, Inc., Kansas City, Mo., as recommended by Beilharz Architects, Defiance, to replace exterior doors and windows on the county courthouse in downtown Paulding.
The base cost is $1,124,420. This is just above the architect's estimate ($1,125,000).
Besides the base bid, commissioners also approved alternate bid 2 with The Wilson Group as a possibility later.
The Wilson Group was the low bidder between two contractors. The other base bid was received from General Restoration Corp., Columbus, $1,745,000.
In another matter, commissioners met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn.
Among the topics discussed was the 2024 solar eclipse that will be visible in Ohio as a "center-line state" for the event. According to national sources, the center line figures to pass through Ohio just south of Lima, extending on a southwest to northeast axis through Cleveland.
As such, Bohn noted that a meeting was held this week in Paulding to consider the wide interest in this event. He noted that the state's EMA office has created a related task force.
The reason for concern, commissioners' meeting minutes indicated, is that "Ohio is within a one-day drive of 70% of the U.S. population," so "local population in center-line communities (of the eclipse) could triple-to-quadruple, local population in other totality communities could double, and extreme traffic will present."
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution awarding a contract to Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for the county's chip/seal program. The cost is $663,255.97. The chip/seal method extends pavement life by placing a layer of crushed stone atop liquid asphalt, a cheaper alternative to paving.
• visited a home on Perry Street built by Jake Gentz who acquired the property from the county's land bank. Gentz plans to sell the home. The land bank — like others in surrounding counties — acquires dilapidated or vacant properties for redevelopment purposes.
• passed a resolution allowing a two-year contract with Northwestern Ohio Security Systems, Inc., for a yearly fire alarm test and inspection at the Jacob Eaton Children's Home on U.S. 127 north of Paulding. The cost is $624.
• approved a resolution awarding a contract to J&K Communications, Inc., Columbia City, Ind., for a new dispatch console for the county's 911 center. The cost is $223,772.88.
• passed separate resolutions creating a public health workforce fund with an appropriation of $180,000 and a COVID vaccine fund with an appropriation of $75,000, representing grant funds received by the county health department.
• approved two resolutions amending the 2022 county budget with $50,000 in the COVID-19 vaccine equity fund and $616.38 in the wireless 911 fund.
• passed a resolution making a supplemental appropriation of $2,106.90 for the county sheriff's general fund.
• attended a meeting hosted by the OSU Extension Office and Cooper Farms to discuss avian influenza.
• received an update form the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
• attended the Four-County Solid Waste District meeting at the Defiance County EMA building in Brunersburg.
• discussed the CORSA insurance premium with Dan Foltz, the county's loss control coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.