PAULDING — Two more broadband expansion contracts were approved by Paulding County commissioners here during a recent meeting.
Commissioners awarded bids for projects in Brown and Washington townships, only days after they awarded a contract to Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association for broadband improvement in Carryall Township (see story in Tuesday’s Crescent-News.)
The latest contracts go to Arthur Mutual Telephone Company for work in Brown Township at a cost of $346,479.05 and Ottoville Mutual Telephone Co. for a project in Washington Township at $138,000.
In the Brown Township project, Arthur Mutual Telephone Company will provide $223,606.05 while county/township funds will add $122,873.
In the Washington Township job, county/township funds will cover $71,800 while Ottoville Telephone Company will account for $66,200.
The companies are tasked with installing fiber optic that will improve internet access in specific locations.
Brown Township is located in the east central part of Paulding County while Washington Township is in the southeast corner.
Commissioners also opened bids this week on a broadband project in Auglaize Township in the northeast corner of the county.
Arthur Mutual Telephone Company was the lone bidder at $102,342.46, with that firm covering $42,907.70 and county/township funds providing $59,434.78.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Dan Howell of the county fair board to discuss the need for electrical work at the county fairgrounds in Paulding.
• discussed with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard the pending settlement from the OneOhio Opioid lawsuit for Ohio Region 16. Like all Ohio counties, Paulding County will be receiving a payment from the settlement, which is being handled by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
• passed a resolution authorizing participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contract for 2022-23.
• approved two resolutions modifying the 2022 county budget. One adds $5,567.10 for the sheriff’s office workers compensation/supplies while another reduces the 2022 amount for WIC program/salaries by $27,778.02.
