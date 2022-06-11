PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently approved several infrastructure projects partially funded with the county’s annual community development block grant (CDBG) allocation through the state.
And they awarded another contract for fiber optic upgrades.
During one of several recent meetings, commissioners gave approval to three CDBG-funded projects: Antwerp Village’s Railroad Street reconstruction, Broughton Village’s street reconstruction project; and Grover Hill Village’s wastewater treatment upgrades.
This followed a required public hearing hosted by commissioners and conducted by Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which is administering a related CDBG grant.
The amount is $150,000 with 20% ($30,000) provided to MVPO — based in Defiance — to administer the grant, leaving $120,000 for projects. Some local money also will be involved.
The CDBG allocation is granted to Ohio counties each year through the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA).
Commissioners approved a related resolution authorizing the commissioners’ board president to submit application for CDBG projects to ODSA.
Moving to another matter, commissioners passed a resolution allowing a contract with Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA) for broadband (fiber) expansion in Crane Township (centered in and around Cecil).
The contract cost is $409,180.40 with Crane Township providing $144,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act and SMTA investing the balance ($265,180.40). SMTA was the only bidder.
Crane Township is the fifth Paulding County township to contract for broadband expansion projects. Auglaize, Brown, Carryall and Washington townships also have projects under contract.
The projects are being covered by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided to local governments and money invested by the companies installing fiber optic to expand broadband options.
Commissioners also approved a resolution approving ARPA fund usage for a broadband expansion in Paulding Township, and a resolution allowing a subgrant agreement with that township’s trustees.
The latter stipulates that commissioners will provide the township with $103,284.54 in ARPA funds for a fiber optic expansion in Paulding Township.
On another subject, commissioners discussed the possibility of a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for Ohio Renewable Holdings, LLC, with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
A TIF allows redirected property taxes to pay for government-funded infrastructure improvements that generally benefit business.
Blue Creek Township supports such a measure, but Crane Township does not favor it, according to commissioners’ meeting minutes.
Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey doesn’t believe enough TIF revenue would be generated for the townships to prepare Paulding County Road 162 for heavy loads.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed two resolutions entering into memorandums of understanding between Antwerp Local Schools and the county sheriff’s office, and between Wayne Trace Schools and the sheriff’s office, concerning a school resources officer.
• approved three resolutions amending or modifying the 2022 county budget with $26,402 in appropriations.
• passed a resolution adopting a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan as required for participation in the CDBG grant program.
• approved a resolution authorizing the signing of an environmental review document and certificate for fair housing.
• passed a resolution reducing the county’s 2022 appropriations by $29,435.84 in the PHEP/other expenses and $24,548.18 in PHEP/salaries.
• met with Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister for an update.
• met with Paulding County Waste Management Education Shannon Ruschel to discuss the possibility of an additional recycling trailer in Antwerp. Ruschel believes her agency’s budget will allow a third trailer there.
• received an update from McGarvey on his department’s operations. He noted that a bridge replacement project on County Road 169 is being completed while another one on County Road 137 will be starting soon, closing the road for more than 30 days.
• met with the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for his regular update.
• met with Paulding County Hospital CEO Ronald Goedde. He reported that the hospital recently approved wage adjustments to make pay rates more competitive.
• passed a resolution noting that Paulding County was established on Feb. 12, 1820. This was needed for a federal government change concerning the System for Award Management, according to Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher.
• approved a resolution concerning assessments for ditches maintained jointly by Defiance and Paulding counties.
