PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved funding allocations for the various wind farms across the county during a recent meeting.
Commissioners approved 15 separate resolutions for payments in lieu of taxes agreements with four companies — EDP Renewables; Iberdrola; Trishe Wind Ohio, LLC; and LaFarge Holcim.
Numerous public entities in Paulding County that provide various services or functions will receive proceeds from these agreements. The total that will be received and distributed tops $3.1 million, according to the commissioners office.
The largest allocations by wind farm (with total proceeds to be received) are:
• Timber Road II Wind Farm (Benton Township), $681,305.62: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 54.2%, Benton Township, 10.1%, Vantage Career Center, 8.3%; Paulding County Developmental Disabilities (DD), 7.9%; Paulding County general fund, 5.9%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm III (Harrison Township), $491,400: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 55.2%; Harrison Township, 8.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.4%; Paulding County DD, 8%; Paulding County general fund, 6%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm III (Harrison Township), $294,840: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 55.2%; Harrison Township, 8.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.4%; Paulding County DD, 8%; Paulding County general fund, 4.8%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Blue Creek Township), $253,625.77: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 54.9%; Blue Creek Township, 9.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.3%; Paulding County DD, 7.9%; Paulding County general fund, 5.9%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Benton Township), $221,922.67: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 54.2%; Benton Township, 10.1%; Vantage Career Center, 8.3%; Paulding County DD, 7.9%; Paulding County general fund, 5.9%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Crane Township), $63,406.20: Antwerp Local Schools, 59%; Crane Township, 13.5%; Vantage Career Center, 6.3%; Paulding County DD, 6.1%; Paulding County general fund, 4.5%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Harrison Township), $63,406.20: Antwerp Local Schools, 63.5%; Harrison Township, 7%; Vantage Career Center, 6.8%; Paulding County DD, 6.5%; Paulding County general fund, 4.8%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Harrison Township), $63,406.20: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 55.2%; Harrison Township, 8.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.4%; Paulding County DD, 8%; Paulding County general fund, 6%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Paulding Township), $221,923.65: Paulding Exempted Village Schools, 52.4%; Vantage Career Center, 9.1%; Paulding Township, 8.5%; Paulding County DD, 8%; Paulding County general fund, 6.4%.
• Timber Road Wind Farm IV (Paulding Township), $95,109.30: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 55.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.5%; Paulding County DD, 8.1%; Paulding Township, 7.9; Paulding County general fund, 6%.
• Iberdrola Blue Creek Wind Farm (Blue Creek Township), $358,800: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 54.5%; Blue Creek Township, 9.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.3%; Paulding County DD, 7.9%; Paulding County general fund, 5.9%.
• Iberdrola Blue Creek Wind Farm (Latty Township), $218,400: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 55.7%; Vantage Career Center, 8.5%; Paulding County DD, 8.1%; Latty Township, 7.6%; Paulding County general fund, 6%.
• Trishe Wind Ohio LLC Farm (Blue Creek Township), $464,285.25: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 54.5%; Blue Creek Township, 9.6%; Vantage Career Center, 8.3%; Paulding County DD, 7.9%; Paulding County general fund, 5.9%.
• Trishe Wind Ohio LLC Farm (Latty Township), $315,714.75: Wayne Trace Local Schools, 55.7%; Vantage Career Center, 8.5%; Paulding County DD, 8.1%; Latty Township, 7.6%; Paulding County general fund, 6%.
• LaFarge Holcim Wind Farm (Crane Township), $26,325: Paulding Exempted Village Schools, 47.3%; Crane Township, 17.4%; Vantage Career Center, 8.2%; Paulding County DD, 7.8%; Paulding County general fund, 5.8%.
Other entities which will receive small percentages of funds from the wind farm agreements include Paulding County Health Department, Paulding County Senior Center, Paulding County 911, Paulding County Hospital bond, Paulding County jail bond, Paulding County jail operation, Paulding County Carnegie Library, Paulding County OSU Extension Office and Tri-County Mental Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.