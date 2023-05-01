PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners took steps to place two property tax renewal levies on the ballot this fall.
PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners took steps to place two property tax renewal levies on the ballot this fall.
One resolution approves placement of a 0.2-mill, 10-year operating renewal levy for the county health department on the Nov. 7 ballot. Commissioners had passed a resolution earlier in April asking the county auditor to prepare the initial financial information for the levy.
A second resolution approved by commissioners requests that the county auditor prepare a certificate of estimated property tax revenue for a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy concerning Paulding County Carnegie Library.
After the auditor has provided the certificate, commissioners are expected to approve a second resolution authorizing placement of the levy on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Commissioners also received the monthly investment report from Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher.
She reported that county government investments totaled $22,530,618 as of April 18 while $182,820.92 has been earned in interest.
The county's latest monthly sales tax — for actual sales in February — totaled $233,121.66, an 18.7% increase over the same time as last year, according to Wannemacher.
Too, she noted that the county's property tax delinquency rate for first half of 2023 collections is 3%.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman for an update. She explained that a magistrate has been hired for Paulding County Common Pleas Court while the amount reimbursed by the Ohio Public Defenders Office to counties has decreased from 100% to 70%.
• received an update on legal matters from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office.
• passed three resolutions amending or supplementing the 2023 county budget with $185,040.06. This primarily covers two funds: capital improvements ($68,856.36) and CDBG projects ($50,000).
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• attended the Four-County Solid Waste District meeting in Defiance.
• discussed County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) liability insurance with Dan Foltz and Sherry Barbosky of CORSA.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.