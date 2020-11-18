PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here recently approved a new multi-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police union representing most sheriff's office employees.
The action occurred during commissioners' Nov. 9 meeting. The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News Tuesday with minutes from that session and one other recent meeting.
The three-year agreement with the above union — running from Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2023 — covers approximately 35 employees, according to Sheriff Jason Landers. This includes deputies, communications officers and corrections officers, he said.
The employees will receive 3% raises each year of the contract, Landers noted.
During the Nov. 9 meeting, Landers also provided commissioners with monthly statistics for Paulding County Jail.
He reported that 48 male inmates and 17 female inmates were held during October, serving 707 total days. The average stay per inmate was 10.87 days.
Some 1,928 meals were served to inmates in October, according to commissioner minutes from the meeting.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution establishing a business agreement for Mobile Meals of Toledo, Inc., to provide the Paulding County Senior Center in Paulding with meal services.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn for an update. One topic was Bohn's suggestion of providing guidance to groups and churches in light of recent COVID-19 case increases.
• passed a resolution allowing the county engineer's office to post a load limit sign on bridge number 2.52 on Township Road 19. The limit will be 15 tons for a two-axle vehicle, 23 tons for three axles, 27 tons for four axles, 30 tons for five axles and six axles for 31 tons.
• held the annual review for county insurance premiums and benefits with James Bailey, Brown & Brown, Inc.
• appointed Lora Lyons to the Child Abuse and Child Neglect Prevention Council.
• approved a resolution making a supplemental infrastructure projects appropriation of $217,801.52.
