PAULDING – The Paulding County commissioners passed a resolution recently to allow the county prosecutor to file a temporary restraining order against the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO).
According to the commissioners’ reports, the temporary restraining order/injunction was to stop the CCAO’s meeting earlier in October and a vote to terminate liability insurance for the county.
A meeting was held in Columbus with the CCAO, where nine counties (including Paulding) may have lost their status as being in “good standing.” To lose the good standing, means the county would lose liability insurance coverage through the County Risk Sharing Authority of Ohio. However, the board of CCAO did vote in favor of reinstating those nine counties to good standing during the meeting.
The commissioners also met with Randy Gasser and Bill Ferris of the Census Bureau. Gasser informed the commissioners that Paulding County has 140 job openings for the 2020 Census. The pay is $16 an hour, offering flexible hours, weekly pay and training. The bureau is looking for people for April 1-Aug. 31, 2020. Those interested can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Also commissioners:
• approved the Paulding County Hospital 2020 operating and capital budget.
• approved an additional 50 acres of paces to the Beaver Run Watershed.
• heard from the auditor that the estimated general fund for 2020 is $6,388.806.
• heard there were 758 cases filed from Jan. 1-Sept. 30 in the clerk of courts office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.