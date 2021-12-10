PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently moved forward on paperwork needed for the start of a solar field project near Payne in 2022.
Commissioners approved two resolutions related to the Timber Road Solar Park planned on about 275 acres northeast of Payne.
One authorizes the signing of a "certificate of authorization to commence construction" while the other concerns a decommissioning agreement when property leases with landowners expire (in 2052) and the solar panels are scheduled for removal.
"It's the coming thing that's happening in northwest Ohio, and as always Paulding County is a green energy representative for northwest Ohio," said Paulding County's economic development director Tim Copsey.
The county already has several windfarms, and another one planned near Grover Hill. But the solar field is the first solar project in Paulding County.
EDP Renewables — a global company — plans to begin building a 49.9-megawatt facility in Harrison Township, east of Ohio 49 and north of County Road 94, next year. A $60 million investment is planned, according to a website (www.edpr.com/north-america/timber-road-solar-park) the company has established for the project.
The website touts what the company believes are selling points, noting the property tax revenue that will be generated from the investment.
This is figured at $13.4 million through 2052 or $449,100 annually for Paulding County entities, including $199,070 each year to Wayne Trace Local Schools and $99,800 to county commissioners. The latter annual amount will be distributed at commissioners' discretion.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved two resolutions modifying or amending the 2021 county budget with an additional $591,290.46 in appropriations. The largest amount ($507,846.39) is for the county's share of bridge and asphalt work, according to the commissioners office.
• met with Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey for an update of his office's activities. He reported that all road and bridge projects for 2021 have been completed.
• received an update from Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn, who also discussed his office's 2022 budget.
• received an update from Tim Yenser, the county's maintenance director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.