PAULDING — The expenditure of coronavirus relief funds can be officially used for certain payroll expenses in Paulding County.
County commissioners recently passed a resolution allowing funds to be spent in this manner as provided by under the federal CARES Relief Act.
Many local governments have been seeking ways to expend coronavirus relief funds in recent months, as they have received, collectively, millions of dollars this year through the state. Such expenditures have to be connected to efforts to deal with the coronavirus.
Some frontline workers — such as firefighters and law enforcement officers — qualify under these designations, thus allowing the money to be used for salaries and benefits, among other expenses. But the money must be spent by year’s end.
The resolution that Paulding County commissioners recently approved identifies qualifying workers as “those public health and public safety employees who substantially dedicated their services to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
These include employees of the county health department, as well as the D.A.R.E. officer, EMA director and sheriff’s office (excluding the sheriff), as well as Paulding County Jail, the county 911 center, Paulding County Senior Center and Paulding County engineer, along with “any and all county offices and county employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The resolution adds that these employees “substantially dedicated their services to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency by ensuring county safety under the auspices of numerous state orders, assisting county agencies with enforcing any orders relevant to the COVID-19 public health emergency, implementing and modifying many work rules and procedures, and collaborating with organizations and individuals in Paulding County in order to mitigate and respond to the spread of the coronavirus disease.”
Expenditures from coronavirus relief funds are capped at $1.1 million while these measures are necessary “due to the public health emergency ... (and) in compliance with the provisions of section 5001 of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.”
Keeping with coronavirus matters, Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn told commissioners during the same meeting that 149 COVID-19 tests were provided on Nov. 30 during a “pop-up” testing event at the county fairgrounds in Paulding.
